ANA plans free summer eLearning Academy courses

Eleven free courses will be offered through the American Numismatic Association eLearning Academy between June 29 and July 10.

The unprecedented cancellation of the American Numismatic Association Summer Seminar is not going to prevent learning opportunities. The ANA will be offering free virtual courses through the new ANA eLearning Academy.

Eleven courses that would have been part of the June 29 to July 10 Summer Seminar are now being prepared for offering in a condensed one- or two-hour format. The classes are not a replacement for future Summer Seminars, but will provide a sampling of the topics covered and the benefits of the event.

The online courses, scheduled between June 29 and July 10, will be open to members and nonmembers free of charge, but they will require preregistration. Beginning times cited here are in Mountain Daylight Time.

Two-hour classes

Tuesday, June 30 — Grading 101, 11 a.m.

Thursday, July 2 — Detection of Counterfeit and Altered Coins, 12 p.m.

Monday, July 6 — Introduction to Early U.S. Paper Currency: 1765–1865, 12 p.m.

Monday, July 6 — Understanding the Art of Rare Coin Submissions, 2:30 p.m.

Tuesday, July 7 — The Modern Minting Process: Errors and Varieties, 12 p.m.

Wednesday, July 8 — Collecting and Investing in Morgan Dollars: A Comprehensive Approach, 12 p.m.

Thursday, July 9 — Mexican Voices in Metal and Paper, 1 p.m.

Friday, July 10 — Creating a Great Club Newsletter, 11 a.m.

One-hour classes

Monday, June 29 — Young Collectors Panel, 12:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 1 — CAC and its “Green Beans,” 1 p.m.

Friday, July 3 — Italian Numismatics: Insights Through Modern History, 10 a.m.

After the first round of courses, the ANA eLearning Academy will announce two to three classes each month for collector education. Class topics will be directed to appeal to a wide range of collectors, according to the ANA.

For detailed class descriptions and registration, visit info.money.org/elearning or contact Seminars Manager Brianna Victor at 719-482-9865. More information can also be found by email at seminars@money.org.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter