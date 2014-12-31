ANA plans active 2015 with wide range of education programs

Kim Kiick is executive director of the American Numismatic Association. She can be reached by email addressed to kiick@money.org

Under its federal charter, the purpose of the American Numismatic Association is to “advance the knowledge of numismatics along educational, historical and scientific lines in all its various branches.” It is my pleasure to share some of the ANA’s upcoming events and recent successes in carrying out our educational mission.

The ANA will take part in the upcoming Florida United Numismatists Show in Orlando, where the School of Numismatics will offer its Fundamentals of Grading U.S. Coins and Introduction to Counterfeit Detection of U.S. Coins seminars, each available as a two-day course. During the show, the ANA will run Treasure Trivia, a fun, educational treasure hunt for young collectors.

Nationwide, collectors will have more options than ever for educational seminars in 2015. In addition to the two courses coming to the FUN Show, the ANA will offer Fundamentals of Grading U.S. Coins and Numismatic Valuation at our own ANA National Money Show in Portland, Ore., this March. Our School of Numismatics is making plans for seminars at the Michigan State Numismatic Society’s spring show in April. And we hope you’ll come join us for our annual Summer Seminar here in Colorado Springs June 20 to July 2.

The Education Department is also finalizing plans for Fundamentals of Grading U.S. Coins and Fundamentals of Digital Photography seminars and the Maynard Sundman Lecture Series at the World’s Fair of Money in Chicago in August. This September, save the date for ANA’s Destination Education. Mining and Minting in Colorado will take place Sept. 4 to 7 and New Hampshire & Saint-Gaudens is slated for Sept. 10 to 13. For additional information or to register for a seminar, contact Education Assistant Amber Bradish at 719-482-9865 or at seminars@money.org.

Currently, we have 634 youths in our Coins for A’s program, and we have set a goal to have 1,000 enrolled by the end of this school year. Coins for A’s is a great opportunity for any student age 17 or younger who has three or more A’s on their report card to earn coins and increase their knowledge of coins and money with a free six-month membership in the ANA. This offer is available each grading period, so we invite eligible students to join by sending a copy of their report card with 3 or more A’s to Rod Gillis, Numismatic Educator, at the American Numismatic Association, 818 N. Cascade Ave., Colorado Springs, CO 80903, or via email to rgillis@money.org. Parents and grandparents, this is a chance to share your hobby with young people in your life and spark their enthusiasm for numismatics — at no cost to you.

At our Colorado Springs headquarters, the staff has been publicizing the ANA and the Money Museum locally. On Oct. 12, the Education Department staff participated in Science Day at the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs campus, spending the day performing scientific demonstrations with coins for our community’s youths. On Nov. 3, the Money Museum hosted an open house for social studies teachers from the area’s largest school district. This educational event promoted field trips to the museum and classroom visits by our numismatic experts.

The ANA’s new Money.org website offers a host of newly added educational opportunities, including virtual museum exhibits, a catalog of numismatic holdings at the Money Museum, access to The Numismatist magazine, numismatic quizzes, forums, blogs, and much, much more.

We have some ambitious educational projects ahead as well. Thanks to a generous donation by the heirs of George Walton, the ANA’s Numismatic Diploma program is currently going through a full curriculum update, which will include digitizing the program and making it available as a series of online courses. We also have plans to digitize 127 years of The Numismatist in a searchable format to be accessible at Money.org and as an app for mobile devices.

I encourage you to support our hobby and grow with the ANA. Joining has never been easier nor more affordable. Our annual membership dues start as low as $28 for adults at our Gold level and $46 at the Platinum level (with discounts available for youth and seniors). And right now as a special offer, if you sign up as a new member online at Money.org or by phone at 800-514-2646, we’ll give you a $10 discount with the code CW15. Let’s make 2015 an outstanding year for numismatic education.