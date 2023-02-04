ANA offers students $1,000 renewable scholarships

College-bound high school seniors who are members of the American Numismatic Association can apply through March 13 for a chance to receive a $1,000 renewable scholarship.

The American Numismatic Association is offering $1,000 college scholarships to young collectors who hold membership in the organization.

Applications are being accepted through March 13 from graduating high school seniors to use at the university, community college or trade school of the student’s choice.

Scholarship winners will be chosen based on numismatic merit and financial need.

Scholarship funds can be used by the recipients for tuition, books, or supplies directly related to class requirements.

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According to the ANA, up to two scholarships will be awarded.

Students with a full class schedule, who maintain a B average throughout their higher education, can receive the $1,000 scholarship up to four years, according to association officials.

Besides holding membership in the ANA, applicants must be a graduating high school senior with a cumulative grade-point average of at least a 3.0.

The winning students may use the scholarship at any two- or four-year college, university, or trade school within the United States.

For additional information, contact Paula Knepper via email at pknepper@money.org or call 719-482-9852.

Two letters of reference must be sent on the applicant’s behalf. Letters of reference, which may not be from family members and must be submitted by the person writing the reference, not the scholarship applicant, must be received at the association by March 12.

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