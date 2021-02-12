ANA offers scholarships to student numismatists

Qualified students have a deadline of March 12 to apply for $1,000 in financial assistance from the ANA scholarship fund.

Graduating high school seniors who are members of the American Numismatic Association can now apply for $1,000 from the ANA’s scholarship fund to use at the university, community college or trade school, in the United States, of the student’s choice.

Deadline for applications is March 12; applications are available at https://www.money.org/young-numismatists/college-scholarship.

Recipients will be chosen based on numismatic merit and financial need. In addition to the ANA membership, requirements include a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or better and two letters of reference. Students with a full class schedule and who maintain a B average throughout their higher education can receive the $1,000 scholarship up to four years. The money can be used for tuition, books or supplies directly related to class requirements. Up to two scholarships may be awarded annually.

“The ANA’s primary goal is education,” says Rod Gillis, ANA education director. “Generally, students who are involved in numismatics are the best and brightest scholars. It stands to reason that we should do all we can to invest in our members at such a critical time in their lives.”

The reference letters must be submitted by the individuals writing the letters, not the scholarship applicant. The authors of the references cannot be family members.

Completed applications and references can be submitted to the ANA College Scholarship Committee, c/o Rod Gills, 818 N. Cascade Ave., Colorado Springs, CO 80903. Additional information can be obtained by contacting Gillis by phone at 719-482-9845 or via email at gillis@money.org.

