ANA offers $50 early registration discount for Summer Seminar

American Numismatic Association members have a chance to save $50 per session when they register and pay tuition and campus fees by March 31 for the 2014 Summer Seminar, held over two sessions: June 21 to 26 and June 28 to July 3.

Susan McMillan, education project manager, said in a March 13 press release, "Enrollment is limited, so signing up early not only saves you money, it guarantees a space in the class of your choice."

This year's Summer Seminar, held on the campus of Colorado College in Colorado Springs, Colo., features a revised schedule with a Saturday to Wednesday format for classes and events. This allows the ANA to once again offer a tour to the Denver Mint. McMillan added, "When the U.S. Mint in Denver adopted a 4-day work week, we could no longer offer the Friday tour to the Mint. With the new streamlined schedule, we can once again offer tours — this year on Thursday.”

Classroom hours will be Sunday through Wednesday, 9 to 11:45 a.m. and 1:15 to 4 p.m. Opening ceremonies will be conducted at 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 21, and Saturday, June 28. A schedule at a glance can be found at Money.org/SummerSeminar.

The Dwight N. Manley Numismatic Library will conduct its annual book sale and be open special hours during Summer Seminar. Additionally, the Colorado Springs Coin Show will be held between Sessions 1 and 2 at the nearby Freedom Financial Services Center in Colorado Springs, June 26 to 29. Shuttle transportation is provided to Summer Seminar students.

Course catalogs and the registration form are available for download at Money.org/SummerSeminar. Interested parties can also register by contacting ANA education assistant Amber Bradish at 719-482-9865.