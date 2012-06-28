ANA offers courses on grading, photography

The American Numismatic Association will offer a pair of informative two-day courses for collectors prior to the ANA World’s Fair of Money.

Both courses, held Aug. 5 and 6 at the Downtown Marriott across from the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, will teach collectors grading, conservation and digital photography skills.

In “Coin Grading, Problem Coins & Conservation,” held from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Aug. 5 and 6, PandaAmerica senior numismatist Brian Silliman will show that the biggest mistake collectors and dealers make is buying coins they shouldn’t have purchased. Relying on images, discussions and hands-on examination of coins from the ANA grading set, novice and experienced collectors will develop grading skills and learn to spot a variety of surface problems, enhancements, alterations and conservation issues that can adversely affect a coin’s grade, according to the ANA.

Also on Aug. 5 and 6 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., in a course titled “Fundamentals of Digital Photography,” professional numismatic photographer Todd Pollock will show how even novice photographers can capture the sharp detail, luster and essence of a coin — if they understand the basics of lighting, contrast and imaging. Pollock, who the ANA notes is considered one of the best numismatic photographers in the business, will show collectors how to take distinctive digital images and edit them in Adobe Photoshop.

Participants in this course should bring their own “micro-capable” cameras and several coins they would like to photograph, and they’re encouraged to use their own laptops and software. Upon completing the course, they can share their coins online, provide images to potential buyers or create an accurate collection inventory.

Each course costs $239 for ANA members and $339 for nonmembers. ANA life members receive a $25 discount on each class.

To ask questions about the courses or to register, contact Diane Conrad by phone at 719-482-9843 or email Conrad at conrad@money.org. To register online, visit www.worldsfairofmoney.com/online-registration. ¦