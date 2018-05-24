ANA offers convention medal for 2019 World’s Fair of Money

The 2019 ANA World’s Fair of Money medal, designed by Jamie Franki, features a bust of Abraham Lincoln on the obverse and a pair of roses on the reverse.

The medal for the 2019 American Numismatic Association World’s Fair of Money was designed by the designer of the American Bison reverse for the 2005 Jefferson 5-cent coin and the new Jefferson portrait introduced on the coin in 2006, Jamie Franki.

The 2019 ANA convention medal will be issued in two different metal compositions, bronze and silver, and two different forms — a traditional badge and a medal. The pieces will feature a bust of Abraham Lincoln on the obverse and a pair of roses on the reverse. The motifs are nods to Illinois, the “Land of Lincoln,” and the town of Rosemont, site of the 2019 World’s Fair of Money.

Lincoln’s portrait is wreathed by wheat ears evoking those on the reverse of the first design of the Lincoln cent struck from 1909 through 1958. Lincoln’s signature is interrupted by the bust, while MMXIX (2019 in Roman numerals) arcs above from 10 o'clock to 2 o'clock and ANA 128TH appears at the bottom, centered between the stems of the wheat..

Artists’ initials appear over Lincoln’s shoulders. To the viewer’s left, (Lincoln’s right) Franki’s initials, JNF appear, while engraver Mark Peterson’s MP initials appear over Lincoln’s other shoulder.

The reverse features the inscription AMERICAN NUMISMATIC ASSOCIATION above a pair of roses, with ROSEMONT ILLINOIS in the left field. Texts reading 128TH ANNUAL CONVENTION and AUGUST 13–17, 2019, are inscribed at the borders. Franki’s initials again appear, right of the top rose, near the 3 o’clock position, and the engraver Sheldon Lehnert’s initials appear in a small recess in the lower rose’s petals, immediately above that flower.

Badges can be pre-ordered at https://www.money.org/wfm/convention-medal, for $22. Medals can be pre-ordered individually in bronze for $65 or as a two-piece set with the silver medal for $145.

Convention medal history

First hosted in Chicago in 1891, the annual convention, in recent years promoted as the World’s Fair of Money, has been held almost yearly since. Thirty-one people attended the first show, according to an article published in the ANA journal, The Numismatist, at the time; the ANA’s initiation fee was 50 cents.

Medals were initially conceived in 1907 as badges, wearable medals, a tangible way for members to identify as part of the ANA. Designs were solicited and selected in 1908 for badges, but bureaucratic wrangling and disagreement over appropriate motifs led to the dissolution in 1910 of the original council created to select designs. Designs were finally selected, and the medal was offered for sale to ANA members in October of 1911.

In the intervening century, the medal changed from a wearable badge to a more traditional medal, offered annually to commemorate each convention, rather than identifying ANA members. Badges were still the norm into the early 1970s, with medals also issued during the same time. Badges are still offered, but greater emphasis is placed on the medals.

In recent years, the medals have been offered in two different metal compositions, bronze and silver. Designs change each year and reflect either the location of the convention or some theme relevant to the prior year in the numismatic community.



(Spellings of names corrected 7/25/19)

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter