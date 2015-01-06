ANA offers $1,000 college scholarship

Applications for a new $1,000 college scholarship provided by the American Numismatic Association are now available at the ANA’s website www.Money.org.

The deadline to submit the application is March 15.

The scholarship fund was established in 2014 to provide a graduating high school senior who is also a member of the ANA with $1,000 to use at the university, community college or trade school of the student's choice. The winner will be chosen based on numismatic merit and financial need.

“Young Numismatists are important to the ANA and vital to the future of the coin collecting hobby,” said Rod Gillis, the ANA's numismatic educator. “The mission of the ANA is education and this scholarship provides a venue for younger members to reach their full potential.”

Besides holding membership in the ANA, applicants must be a graduating high school senior with a cumulative grade-point average equal to or greater than a 3.0. The winning student may use the scholarship at any two- or four-year college or trade school within the United States.

The first scholarship was graciously underwritten by Brian Fanton, ANA YN Committee chair and former member of the Board of Governors, and Walter Ostromecki Jr., ANA president.

Funds for future scholarships will be raised during the YN auctions held at the ANA's Summer Seminar and through donations. For more information, contact Rod Gillis via email at gillis@money.org or call him at 719-482-9845.

