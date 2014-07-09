Numismatic Hall of Fame has 2 new members after ANA Summer Seminar

Vladimir Clain-Stefanelli was inducted into the Numismatic Hall of Fame during the first week of the American Numismatic Association's Summer Seminar in June.

Ludger Gravel and Vladimir Clain-Stefanelli were the latest inductees into the prestigious group of numismatists during the first week of the American Numismatic Association Summer Seminar in June.

Gravel began collecting coins as a young man and by the mid-1890s, he was an active member and leader of the Numismatic and Antiquarian Society of Montreal.

Joining the ANA in 1908, Gravel helped organize the ANA's 1909 convention in Montreal, the first held outside the United States. He also served as ANA librarian from 1910 to 1912, a board member from 1921 to 1922, chairman of the ANA's second convention in Montreal in 1923, second vice president in 1923, and first vice president in 1924.

Clain-Stefanelli was the curator of the National Numismatic Collection at the Smithsonian Institution's National Museum of American History from 1956 to 1982. During those years, the museum's numismatic collection grew from about 64,000 items to 800,000 items. The collection included gold coins from the Josiah K. Lilly Collection and Russian pieces from the Willis H. duPont-Georgii Mikhailovich Collection.



The Hall of Monetary History and Medallic Art opened in 1964 under Clain-Stefanelli's tutelage.



Clain-Stefanelli studied archaeology with a specialization in numismatics in Austria and pursued numismatics professionally in Berlin and Rome before coming to the United States in 1951. The ANA recognized him with an honorary membership in 1964.



The Numismatic Hall of Fame, induction into which is the ANA's highest honor, was the brainchild of Jack W. Ogilvie, a Hollywood film writer and editor who served as ANA historian from 1950 to 1970. It was created in 1964, and the first inductees were named in 1969.



The Numismatic Hall of Fame Gallery is located at the ANA headquarters in Colorado Springs, Colo. The gallery features photographs and brief biographies of those enshrined.

