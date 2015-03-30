ANA announces new online registration for Summer Seminar

The following is an announcment from the ANA regarding their Summer Seminar online registration:

Collectors interested in attending the American Numismatic Association's 47th annual Summer Seminar, to be held June 20-July 2, 2015, in Colorado Springs, Colorado, can register for the event on Money.org. Members who register by April 15 will save $50 per session on the cost of tuition, and Life Members will save an additional $25 per session.

The new feature is a shopping-cart style registration system with a variety of tuition and lodging options that allow students to choose classes, mini-seminars and tours while paying securely using a debit or credit card. Collectors who are not members of the ANA can first join online and then register for Summer Seminar.

"Between work, family and friends, we know life can be hectic. That's why we are providing quick and easy access to online registration," said ANA Education Project Manager Susan McMillan. "In addition, as a way to express our member appreciation, we are extending the early registration discount to April 15."

Attendees can still register via phone by calling ANA Education Assistant Amber Bradish at 719-482-9865, or via traditional mail by filling out the registration form in the Summer Seminar Course Catalog. The catalog was published in the January issue of The Numismatist and is available for download at Money.org/Summer-Seminar.

"The Summer Seminar team is dedicated to helping you plan a truly unforgettable experience," Bradish said. "Please call on us. We are eager to connect with you."

ANA members will need their Money.org username and password to register online. Members who do not remember their username or password can call Membership Services at 800-514-2646 for assistance, or use the password recovery tool on Money.org to gain access. Members who have not logged in since the launch of the new website last year will need to contact Membership Services for login information.

For many, Summer Seminar is a life-changing event. It has catapulted the careers of many of the nation's most successful numismatic collectors, authors and dealers, and guided young numismatists to become hobby leaders. Now celebrating its 47th year, the 2015 Summer Seminar features a lineup of classes to meet virtually every collector's needs, including ancients, paper money, counterfeit detection, grading, the Civil War, digital photography, hobo nickels, medals, tokens, and more. Students meet and learn from the hobby's most prominent scholars, rising young stars and successful business leaders.

The American Numismatic Association is a congressionally chartered nonprofit educational organization dedicated to encouraging people to study and collect money and related items. The ANA helps its 25,500 members and the public discover and explore the world of money through its vast array of education and outreach programs, as well as its museum, library, publications, conventions and seminars. For more information, call 719-632-2646 or go to www.money.org.