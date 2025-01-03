ANA National Money Show to feature museum treasures

Display of the Idler/Beebe Type III 1804 silver dollar from the ANA’s Money Museum in Colorado Springs is one planned highlight of the 2025 ANA National Money Show.

More than $100 million of historic rare coins and currency will be on display during the 2025 National Money Show presented by the American Numismatic Association. The event will be held at the Cobb Galleria in Atlanta Feb. 27 through March 1.

“Money is history you can hold in your hands, and we are proud to have more than $100 million of numismatic treasures for the public to enjoy at the National Money Show,” said ANA President Thomas J. Uram.

“It’s incredible that such small treasures can hold so much value and history, and we want everyone to have the chance to see this remarkable show in person,” stated Uram.

Among the special exhibits from the ANA Money Museum in Colorado Springs, Colorado, are two of the world’s most famous and valuable rare coins, the McDermott-Bebee 1913 Liberty Head nickel and the Idler/Bebee Type III 1804 Bust silver dollar.

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Paper money collectors will enjoy seeing a $100 trillion denomination bank note from Zimbabwe, one of the world’s most unusual pieces of paper money.

“The Zimbabwe note is an intriguing and often sought-after collector’s item now. Because of catastrophic hyperinflation of Zimbabwe’s currency, estimated as high as 250,000,000 percent at one point, the value of the $100 trillion notes when they were issued in 2009 was only about $30 each in U.S. dollars,” explained ANA Money Museum Director Doug Mudd.

There also will be a display of misprinted U.S. paper money from the Bebee Collection, and Bank of the United States bank notes from a donation by long-time ANA advocates John and Nancy Wilson of Florida.

The Museum Showcase display in Atlanta will also feature a selection of Renaissance Medals and a special Silk Road coins exhibit.

“The Silk Road in Eurasia was history’s first global trade network. Though inspired by economic motivations, it was a vibrant cultural crossroad that connected empires over vast distances and enabled a flood of goods, ideas and technologies for 1,500 years. The coins that facilitated this long-distance trade are durable records of the stories, innovations and cultures of a world not unlike ours today,” explained Mudd.

Educational seminars and a children’s treasure trivia game will be offered during the show, and youngsters — as well as adults — can have a photo of their face inserted as the portrait on the front of a pretend U.S. $100,000 bill.

The Georgia Numismatic Association is the host club for the convention.

The 2025 National Money Show will be held in Hall B of the Cobb Galleria Centre at 2 Galleria Parkway in Atlanta. The show will be open Thursday and Friday, Feb. 27 and 28, from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and on Saturday, March 1, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Additional information is found online at NationalMoneyShow.com.

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