ANA National Money Show heads to Texas

The ANA's Museum Showcase will include among its displayed items a $50 half union pattern.

Spectacular Numismatic Treasures Await Collectors in Irving, Texas at the National Money Show®

The American Numismatic Association's (ANA) Irving National Money Show is quickly approaching and promises to be the country's premier coin show this spring. The convention takes place Mar. 8-10 in Exhibit Hall A of the Irving Convention Center located at 500 West Las Colinas Boulevard, a stone's throw from Dallas.

The three-day show offers access to hundreds of dealers; a live auction by Kagin’s; a range of technical seminars and educational presentations; fascinating exhibits, including rare and historic treasures from the ANA's Money Museum; and the best numismatic inventory available.

Many coin dealers in attendance will provide free, informal evaluations of your old coins and paper money.

Show hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, Mar. 8 and 9; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Mar. 10. ANA members can enter the show 30 minutes before the public.

Admission is $8 for adults; ANA members and children 12 and under are always free. Last admission is 30 minutes prior to closing. Admission is free for everyone on Saturday, Mar. 10.

For up-to-the-minute show information and a $2 discount coupon for non-members, visit www.nationalmoneyshow.com.

Learning Experiences Await Collectors

For more than a century, the ANA has offered the finest numismatic education in the hobby and its Irving National Money Show continues that tradition. Attendees interested in becoming wiser collectors are encouraged to sign up for the ANA’s pre-convention two-day Technical Series Seminars. Both seminars take place March 6-7 at the Omni Mandalay Hotel, located at 221 E. Las Colinas Blvd.

Grading U.S. Paper Money

This hands-on seminar focuses on introductory and intermediate grading skills across a number of popular paper money areas. Students are encouraged to bring up to 10 of their own notes for grading, as well as a magnifying loupe.

Instructor: Glen Jorde, professional numismatist, Lake Region Coin and Currency; former manager of Paper Money Guaranty (PMG); and past president of the Professional Currency Dealers Association Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday and Wednesday, Mar. 6-7 Cost: $259 for ANA members/$359 for non-members

Fundamentals of Grading U.S. Coins

The seminar covers many topics and emphasizes the fundamental principles of grading circulated U.S. coins, including the history and evolution of grading standards, analysis of a coin’s focal points, technical and market grading, how to determine initial signs of wear and evaluating surface marks, strike, luster and eye appeal.

Instructors: Rod Gillis, ANA education director; and Sam Gelberd, ANA numismatic educator; Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday and Wednesday, Mar. 6-7. Cost: $259 for ANA members/$359 for non-members. Show attendees are also invited to attend the free hour-long Money Talks lectures on a variety of numismatic topics. Presentations take place Thursday and Friday, Mar. 8-9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• John Howard: A Life Extraordinaire (Robert Korver), Thursday, March 8, 10 a.m.

• Dr. Daniel Valentine: A Numismatic Pioneer (Jerry Fochtman), Thursday, March 8, 11 a.m.

• Cherrypicking Numismatic Varieties for Fun & Profit (David Smock), Thursday, March 8, noon.

• Medallic Remembrances of World War I (Douglas Mudd), Thursday, March 8, 1 p.m.

• Oops! A Lighthearted Review of Design Mistakes on Circulating Coins (Patrick Heller), Thursday, March 8, 2 p.m.

• Strategies to Dispose of Your Collection (Rod Gillis), Thursday, March 8, 3 p.m.

• Coin Carnage: Understanding Problem Coins: Hairlines, Die Polish, Etc. (Alvin Stern), Friday, March 9, 10 a.m.

• From Texas to the Moon with John Leonard Riddell (Michael Marotta), Friday, March 9, 11 a.m.

• Collecting Confederate Paper Money (Pierre Fricke), Friday, March 9, 12 p.m.

• Six Days That Changed History: The 1967 Arab-Israeli War in History, Mythology, & Numismatics (Simcha Kuritzky), Friday, March 9, 1 p.m.

• World War II Emergency Currency (Paige Price), Friday, March 9, 2 p.m.

• Numismatic Necessities: Important Guidelines, Tools, & Basics for Every Collector (Alvin Stern), Friday, March 9, 3 p.m.

• Paper Money: A Confederate Perspective (Jeffrey Paunicka), Friday, March 9, 4 p.m.

Kagin’s Auctions Offers Numerous Rarities

Serving as the official auctioneer for the 2018 National Money Show, Kagin’s Auctions of Tiburon, Calif., will conduct an important sale featuring a diverse selection of popular numismatic material. To learn more, visit www.kagins.com, call 888-852-4467 or e-mail info@kagins.com. Lots can be viewed at Table 201 in Exhibit Hall A of the Irving Convention Center.

Legacy Series Program

Moderated by Barbara Gregory, editor-in-chief of The Numismatist, the Legacy interview acquaints collectors with the legends, heroes and icons of numismatics, celebrating their lives and contributions. This year, Legacy Series recognizes Mark Borckardt, the senior cataloger of U.S. coins at Heritage Auctions. The interview takes place Thursday, Mar. 8 at 6:30 p.m. in the

Grand Ballroom 1 of the Irving Convention Center.

Spectacular Exhibits

Show attendees have the opportunity to see some of the world’s most beautiful and valuable coins, paper money and related numismatic treasures not seen anywhere else. Collector produced exhibits are among the most popular features at every show, with the individual creativity rivaled only by the quality and variety of the items on display.

The Museum Showcase

Features rare and historic items from the ANA’s Money Museum in Colorado Springs, Colo., and includes:

• The famous Bebee collection of paper money and uncut notes, including large size Federal and National notes;

• $50 Half Union – struck in 1877, this stunning specimen is part of the Harry W. Bass Jr. Collection;

• 1913 Liberty Head Nickel (one of only five struck), and the 1804 Draped Bust Dollar – the “King of Coins” – of which only 15 are known; and

• World War I Victory Medals issued by the Allied nations and presented to veterans of the “War to End All Wars.”

Food, Fun and Tours

There's plenty of entertainment available just steps away from the convention center. The recently opened Toyota Music Factory, an entertainment complex located in the Las Colinas neighborhood, offers show attendees dozens of unique restaurant, shopping, music and entertainment options.

Show attendees also have the opportunity to explore the U.S. Bureau of Engraving and Printing on a free self-guided tour. See where billions of dollars are printed from an enclosed walkway, which is suspended above the production floor! Over half of the nation's currency order is produced at the BEP facility in Fort Worth. The experience includes an informative film, and visitors have the opportunity to walk through two floors of interactive exhibits and displays showcasing the history of currency and the intricate art of banknote manufacturing.

Admission is free and reservations are not required.

Sponsors Ensure a Dazzling Show

Thanks to the support of 12 dedicated sponsors, the National Money Show is guaranteed to be one of the most entertaining and educational numismatic events of the year. Sponsors include:

Kagin's Auctions — Table 201

NGC (Numismatic Guaranty Corporation) — Table 100

NCS (Numismatic Conservation Services) — Table 100

PMG (Paper Money Guaranty) — Table 106

Angel Dee’s Coins & Collectibles — Table 407

Carter Numismatics — Table 205

CDN Publishing

Coin Dealers Helping Coin Dealers — Table 725

Coleman Foster Rare Coin — Table 224

Kagin's Inc. — Table 200

McQueeney Coins & Supplies — Table 920

U.S. Coins, Inc. — Table 315

Host Club Organizations

The ANA is grateful to the following host clubs and their many volunteers for helping to pull

together all the details of putting on a show:

Northeast Tarrant Coin Club

Texas Numismatic Association

Dallas Coin Club

Mid Cities Coin Club

Fort Worth Coin Club

Collin County Coin Club

Oklahoma Numismatic Association

For additional information about the show, visit www.nationalmoneyshow.com or call 719-482-9871.

The American Numismatic Association is a congressionally chartered, nonprofit educational organization dedicated to encouraging the study and collection of coins and related items. The ANA helps its 25,000 members and the public discover and explore the world of money through its vast array of educational and outreach programs, as well as its museum, library, and publications.