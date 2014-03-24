ANA National Money Show exhibit winners

American Numismatic Association member Mack Martin received the Steven J. D'Ippolito Best-of-Show Exhibit award for his exhibit, "Georgia's Civil War Treasury History, 1861–1865," at the 2014 National Money Show, Feb. 27 to March 1 in Atlanta.

The first-runner-up Best-of-Show award was presented to Charmy Harker for "Penny Potpourri – A Collection of Penny Creations." Second runner-up was awarded to Dennis Schafluetzel for his exhibit "Wills Valley and Alabama & Chattanooga Railroad."

The Radford Stearns Memorial Award for People's Choice, determined by votes from convention attendees, was won by Charmy Harker for "Penny Potpourri – A Collection of Penny Creations."

This is one of several shows this year where "Penny Potpourri – A Collection of Penny Creations" has been on display. "This is my first exhibit I have ever prepared, and I'm shocked and pleased that it has been so well received by both the judges and the public and that everyone likes it," Harker said.

The National Coin Week Award was also presented to Mack Martin for his exhibit "The Elongated Coin Man 'Ray Dillard.' " Martin will receive a full scholarship to the ANA Summer Seminar, an award endowed by John Albanese.

"I never tried to win the National Coin Week Award," Martin said. "I got extremely lucky."

National Coin Week exhibits are intended for display in libraries and schools, and there is a $250 limit on the value of the materials in this competition.

Second place was awarded to Thomas J. Uram for "National Coin Week April 20–26, 2014: Coin & Country, Celebrating Civic Service." Third place went to "Creating the Madison County Coin Club 10th Anniversary/100th Meeting Three Medal Set," by Richard Jozefiak.

Radford Stearns Memorial awards were also presented in six classes. This year, 19 competitive and noncompetitive exhibits were displayed in the Collector Exhibits area by 11 exhibitors as well as two marquee exhibits from the traveling exhibits program at the Edward C. Rochette Money Museum.

Class winners are as follows (some classes had fewer than three awards):

Class 1: History & Politics

First place: Mack Martin, for "Georgia's Civil War Treasury History, 1861-1865."

Second place: Richard Jozefiak, for "Official Alaska Statehood Medals, 1959 & 2009."

Third place: Douglas Thompson, for "The Lincoln Memorial Collection."

Class 2: Economics

First place: Dennis Schafluetzel, for "Wills Valley and Alabama & Chattanooga Railroad."

Second place: Lavonda Proveaux, for "Twentieth Century Major Type Coins, 1901-2000."

Class 3: Geography

First place: Myriam Saldarriaga, for "Ten Little Indians: A History of Indian Resettlement, 1859-1909."

Second place: Simcha Laib Kuritzky, for "Henrietta Szold and Her Legacy: Hadassah and Youth Aliyah."

Class 4: Common Element

First place: Charmy Harker, for "Penny Potpourri – A Collection of Penny Creations."

Second place: Simcha Laib Kuritzky, for "Many Ways to Collect Elongateds."

Third place: John Lyons, for "A Selection of U.S. Commemoratives & Medals with Common Images."

Class 5: The Arts

First place: Richard Jozefiak, for "Creating the Madison County Coin Club 10th Anniversary/100th Meeting Three Medal Set."

Second place: Mack Martin, for "The Elongated Coin Man 'Ray Dillard.' "

Third place: Thomas J. Uram, for "National Coin Week April 20-26, 2014: Coin & Country, Celebrating Civic Service."

Class 6: Science

First place: Thomas J. Uram, for "Morse Code on Money."

Second place: Richard Jozefiak, for "Rare 1921 British Penny Error."

The application deadline to exhibit at the 2014 ANA World's Fair of Money is June 20. The show will be held August 5 to 9 in Chicago. For an application or for more information, call 719-482-9849 or email exhibits@money.org or go to www.worldsfairofmoney.com.

The American Numismatic Association is a congressionally chartered nonprofit educational organization dedicated to encouraging people to study and collect money and related items. The ANA helps its 25,500 members and the public discover and explore the world of money through its vast array of education and outreach programs, as well as its museum, library, publications, conventions and seminars. For more information, call 719-632-2646 or visit www.money.org.