ANA National Money Show attracts 3,288 attendees

More than 3,000 people experienced the March 2022 National Money Show during the three-day event in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

The return of the American Numismatic Association National Money Show to the numismatic calendar is being hailed as a success by ANA officials.

The annual event, held March 10 to 12 at the Broadmoor Resort in Colorado Springs, Colorado, was cancelled in 2021 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In total, 3,288 people were on hand for this year’s show, according to the ANA post-event review.

“This was an excellent turnout for our spring convention,” said ANA Executive Director Kim Kiick. “We are thrilled to connect once more face-to-face with so many friends.”

The variety of attractions included 376 dealers conducting business, along with educational presentations, a three-session auction conducted by Classical Numismatics Group LLC, and exhibits including a display from the ANA’s Money Museum, located near the show site.

The Money Museum showcase featured rare treasures, such as three of the first U.S. dimes, a 1933 Indian Head gold $10 eagle, highlights from a recent donation of California pioneer gold coins and select items from the recently acquired Baker-Manley Collection of Washington medals. The medals presented a tie-in to the museum’s new exhibit, “The Medal in America,” the opening of which premiered Thursday night during the show’s span. The Baker-Manley Collection was donated to the Money Museum by Dwight Manley in August at the 2021 World’s Fair of Money.

The multi-session Classical Numismatics Group sale featured noted numismatist Kenneth Bressett’s collection of British and ancient Roman coins. Online bidders for the auction pushed sales to more than $560,000. Top sales (including the 20% buyer’s fee) included an extremely rare early Roman aes grave, reaching $9,600 against an estimate of $4,000.

“This was a terrific result and we are very happy for Ken and all the winning bidders,” said Michael Gasvoda, managing director of CNG. “We were deeply honored to be chosen to bring some of Ken Bressett’s wonderful collections to market. This was a true collector’s auction, with highly affordable coins for people of all ages, incomes and levels of interest.”

Show attendees also took advantage of the many educational opportunities at the show, including a technical seminar on grading and ten free “Money Talks” presentations from numismatic experts.

The Kids Zone offered youngsters a plethora of activities to engage them in coin collecting, including a Treasure Trivia game where they learned about numismatics and earned prizes as they explored the bourse floor in search of answers to trivia questions. A Young Collectors Corner taught by ANA Numismatic Educator Sam Gelberd offered basic information about the hobby to a young crowd of enthusiasts.

“Great appreciation goes out to all the volunteers, the host clubs, sponsors and ANA staff who helped put this show together,” said Kiick. “Without their help, a show of this size and caliber would not be possible.”

The next ANA convention is the 2022 World’s Fair of Money to be held Aug. 16 to 20 in Rosemont, Illinois, at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center. The 2023 National Money Show is slated for March 2 to 4, 2023, at the Phoenix Convention Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

