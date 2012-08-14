ANA names Patrick Heller as Dealer of the Year

The American Numismatic Association has named Patrick A. Heller its 2012 recipient of the Harry J. Forman Dealer of the Year Award. The award is named in honor of the late Harry J. Forman, a Philadelphia coin dealer, author and ANA life member.

The award, presented annually to an ANA-member dealer “who shows uncommon dedication to strengthening the hobby and the association,” was presented Aug. 7 at the World’s Fair of Money Kick-Off event at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia.

As a businessman, Heller has grown Liberty Coin Service, founded in 1971 in Lansing, Mich., from a three-person staff in 1982 to a current staff of 22 people. Heller became part owner of the company in 1981 and assumed sole ownership in 1995. The company’s 2011 sales volume was 50 times greater than it was in 1982.

Heller served as chair of the Michigan State Numismatic Society’s Michigan State Quarter Design Committee, which chose the five 2004 Michigan quarter dollar designs submitted to the U.S. Mint. He has also helped to secure sales and use tax exemptions for rare coins and precious metals in Michigan, and has assisted the Michigan Attorney General’s office with investigations of consumer fraud involving numismatics.

Heller has led the ANA’s Finance, Budget and Audit Committee since 2007. An ANA life member, Heller serves as treasurer of the Industry Council for Tangible Assets, and belongs to a number of other numismatic organizations, including the Michigan State Numismatic Society, Central States Numismatic Society, Society for Paper Money Collectors, Professional Numismatists Guild and Florida United Numismatists.

A prolific author, Heller writes about the coin market for multiple publications and websites, including Numismatic News, Numismaster and Coin Week — in addition to hosting his own radio show.

For more information about the American Numismatic Association, telephone the ANA at 719-632-2646 or visit the group’s website at www.money.org. ¦