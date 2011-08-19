ANA names Harlan J. Berk Numismatist of the Year

The American Numismatic Association has named Chicago coin dealer, researcher and author Harlan J. Berk its 2011 Numismatist of the Year.

Berk received his award Aug. 19 at the ANA banquet held at the ANA’s World’s Fair of Money in Chicago.

An ANA life member, Berk has been involved in the hobby for more than 45 years and specializes in ancient coins. He is the founder and owner of Harlan J. Berk Ltd. (www.harlanjberk.com), which sells ancient coins, U.S. coins, world coins, paper money, autographs, books and art.

In addition to his work as a coin dealer, Berk is a researcher and writer. He is the author of Roman Coins of the Medieval World, Eastern Roman Successors of the Sestertius and 100 Greatest Ancient Coins. He also contributed to the book Gold Coins of the World by Arthur and Ira Friedberg. He has written more than 100 articles on ancient coins for various numismatic publications, earning recognition from the Numismatic Literary Guild.

First joining the ANA in 1965, Berk has been an active participant in the organization, including teaching courses on ancient coins at the ANA’s Summer Seminar, delivering Numismatic Theatre presentations at the ANA’s conventions and serving as a contributing editor to The Numismatist.

He has received a number of association honors over the years, including First Place, World Series of Numismatics with Thomas DeLorey in 1996 and 1999; the ANA’s Presidential Award in 2003; and the Glenn Smedley Memorial Award in 2006.

Berk is also a member of the American Numismatic Society and the Professional Numismatists Guild. Berk has served a number of executive roles with the PNG including secretary, treasurer, vice president and president. ¦