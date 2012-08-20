ANA names 2012 exhibit award winners

The American Numismatic Association presented 53 competitive exhibit awards at the 2012 World’s Fair of Money in Philadelphia. Winners were announced at the exhibit awards presentation and reception on Aug. 10, and at the awards banquet that evening.

Forty exhibitors of all ages and experience levels, showing 51 exhibits, competed in this year’s program. Five noncompetitive exhibitors showed 11 additional exhibits.

David Menchell received the Howland Wood Memorial Award for Best-in-Show for his exhibit “Taking Care of Business: A Selection of Early Philadelphia Merchant Tokens Issued Prior to the Civil War.”

The Radford Stearns Memorial Award for Excellence in Exhibiting, presented to the first and second runners-up, was awarded, respectively, to Dennis Schafluetzel for “Railroad & River Hub Gives Rise to Bank of Chattanooga — Pre-Civil War Notes” and Linda Wolka for “Selected Medals & Coins Commemorating Martin Luther, Philipp Melanchthon and Three Key Years of the Protestant Reformation 1517-1521-1530.”

The ANA also presented competitive exhibit awards for Young Numismatists age 17 and younger. The Charles H. Wolfe Sr. Memorial Award for the YN Best-of-Show exhibit was presented to Morgan J. Fatora for “Notgeld: A Journey Through Post World War I Germany.” Fatora also won the Thos. H. Law Award for the best exhibit by a first-time exhibitor.

The Rodger E. Hershey Memorial People’s Choice Award, selected by convention attendees, was given to Albert C. Bobrofsky for “Money: How Sweet it Is,” an exhibit of chocolate candy in the form of money.

John Siteman received the Derek Pobjoy Award for Best Exhibit of Modern Circulating Commemorative Coins for “Let the Games Begin: Coins of the Modern Olympic Games.” Inaugurating a new award, Carl Waltz, Jr. received the Women in Numismatics award for “Three Gold Ladies.”

The Ira & Larry Goldberg Award for the best exhibit of “Coins that Made History” was also presented to David Menchell for “Taking Care of Business: A Selection of Early Philadelphia Merchant Tokens Issued Prior to the Civil War.”

Mark Lighterman received the Joseph E. Boling Award for Judging Excellence.

A complete listing of awards, by class, includes:

• Class 1: United States Coins — Lelan G. Rogers Memorial.

First place: Carl Waltz Jr., “A Die Study of Matte Proof Lincoln Cents 1909 to 1916.”

Second place: Joseph Preston Schultz, “The Five Best Parts of Coin Club 2012.”

Third place: No exhibit.

• Class 2: United States Fiscal Paper — Sidney W. Smith/William Donlon Memorial.

First place: Jim Wells, “Dixie’s Denominations, Dixie’s Dilemmas.”

Second place: Brett Irick, “National Bank Notes of Mount Gilead, Ohio.”

Third place: Joshua Wadsworth, “Having Fun with Paper Money.”

• Class 3: Medals, Orders, Decorations and Badges — Burton Saxton/George Bauer Memorial. First place: Linda Wolka, “Selected Medals & Coins Commemorating Martin Luther, Philipp Melanchthon and Three Key Years of the Protestant Reformation 1517-1521-1530.”

Second place: Richard C. Jewell, “Victor David Brenner (1871-1924) Medalist Extraordinaire.”

Third place: Sandra J. Emme, for “The View From Mr. Franklin’s Window.”

• Class 4: Modern U.S. Coins and Modern Medals — John R. Eshbach Memorial.

First place: Simcha Laib Kuritzky, “A Decade of ANA Exhibit Class Award Medals.”

Second place: John Siteman, “Let the Games Begin: Coins of the Modern Olympic Games.”

Third place: Archie A. Black, “A Selection of ANA Convention Badges.”

• Class 5: Tokens — B.P. Wright Memorial.

First place: David Menchell, “Taking Care of Business: A Selection of Early Philadelphia Merchant Tokens Issued Prior to the Civil War.”

Second place: Simcha Laib Kuritzky, “Boy For Sale? Tokens for the Redemption of the Firstborn Son.”

Third place: Ann Marie Siteman, “Keep the Change: Tokens Used in Current Overseas Military Operations.”

• Class 6: Casino Chips and Gaming Tokens — Archie A. Black Award.

First place: Gerald R. Birl, “A Selection of Gaming Chips with Roulette Wheel Designs.”

Second place: No exhibit.

Third place: No exhibit.

• Class 7: Engraved Coins — Love Token Society Award.

No exhibits.

• Class 8: Elongated Coins — Dottie Dow Memorial.

First place: Benjamin D. Gastfriend, “Early Elongated Coins of Philadelphia.”

Second place: Oded Paz, “Law Enforcement Themed Elongated Coins.”

Third place: Robert J. Morris Jr., “Elongated Coins from the 1926 Philadelphia Sesquicentennial Exposition.”

• Class 9: Coins Issued Prior to 1500 A.D. — Dr. Charles W. Crowe Memorial.

First place: Howard Minners, “Early Dated Aachen, 1374-1422.”

Second place: No exhibit.

Third place: No exhibit.

• Class 10: Regional U.S. Numismatics — William C. Henderson/Fred Cihon Memorial.

First place: Dennis Schafluetzel, “Railroad & River Hub Gives Rise to Bank of Chattanooga – Pre-Civil War Notes.”

Second place: Robert Rhue, “A Set of 1776 Georgia Colonial Currency: The Engraved Black Vignette Series.”

Third place: Bryce Doxzon, “A Medallic ‘Tribute to Her Heroic Sons’: The Pennsylvania State Memorial Medal.”

• Class 11: Numismatics of the Americas — Henry Christensen/John Jay Pittman Sr. Memorial.

First place: Tom Sebring, “A Coin From the Pirate Ship Whydah.”

Second place: Gerald Grzenda, “Coins of Guatemala.”

Third place: Nancy Wilson, “Guatemala, 5 Pesos Issue, 1895-1915.”

• Class 12: Numismatics of Europe — John S. Davenport Memorial.

First place: Stephen J. Shaw, “Prussian Iron Cross.”

Second place: Kay Edgerton Lenker, “Catherine II The Great of Russia.”

Third place: No exhibit.

• Class 13: Numismatics of Africa and the Middle East — Menachem Chaim and Simcha Tova Mizel Memorial.

No exhibits.

• Class 14: Numismatics of Asia and the Pacific — William B. Warden Jr. Memorial.

No exhibits.

• Class 15: Gold Coins — Gaston DiBello/Melvin and Leona Kohl Memorial.

First place: Carl Waltz Jr., “Three Gold Ladies.”

Second place: Simcha Laib Kuritzky, “A Set of Gold Dutch-Israeli Fantasy Coins.”

Third place: No exhibit.

• Class 16: Numismatic Errors and Error Varieties, Numismatic Error Collectors Award.

First place: No award.

Second place: John Whitney, “The Illusive 1943 Bronze & Silver Cents, Together With Their Many ‘Wrong Planchet’ Cousins.”

Third place: No exhibit.

• Class 17: Numismatic Literature — Aaron Feldman Memorial.

No exhibits.

• Class 18: General, Specialized, and Topical — Robert Hendershott Memorial.

First place: William Myers, “World War II Foreign Coins from the United States Mint Composed of Shell Casing Metal.”

Second place: Morgan J. Fatora, “Notgeld: A Journey Through Post World War I Germany.”

Third place: John Edelman, “Pawnbroking: Borrowing Money from ‘Uncle.’ ”

• Class 19: Convention Theme — Clifford Mishler Award.

First place: Richard Margolis, “Benjamin Franklin and Some of His English Friends and Foes Prior to and During the Revolutionary War.”

Second place: John Wilson, “Philadelphia Obsolete Notes $1 to $1,000.”

Third place: P. Scott Rubin, “New Jersey Paper Currency, from the Revolution to Before the Opening of the U.S. Mint.”

• Class 20: Emeritus — Barry Stuppler Award.

First place: Don Kagin, “Treasury Notes of the War of 1812: The First Federal Circulating Currency.”

Second place: Mark Lighterman, “Carhartt, Inc. and Their Chance Connection to the U.S. Mint.”

Third place: No exhibit.

Young Numismatist exhibit award winners included:

• Class Y1: United States Coins — Edgerton-Lenker Memorial.

First place: Joseph Preston Schultz, “The Five Best Parts of Coin Club 2012.”

Second place: No exhibit.

Third place: No exhibit.

• Class Y2: World Coins — James L. Betton Memorial.

First place: John Siteman, “Let the Games Begin: Coins of the Modern Olympic Games.”

Second place: No exhibit.

Third place: No exhibit.

• Class Y3: Paper Money — Kagin Family Award.

First place: Zach Waltz, “My Three Richmond Notes.”

Second place: No exhibit.

Third place: No exhibit.

• Class Y4: Israeli or Judaic — J.J. Van Grover Memorial.

No exhibits.

• Class Y5: Medals and Tokens — Charles “Cheech” Litman Memorial.

First place: Morgan J. Fatora, “Notgeld: A Journey Through Post World War I Germany.”

Second place: No exhibit.

Third place: No exhibit.

• Class Y6: Medieval and Ancient — Charles H. Wolfe Sr. Memorial.

No exhibits.

• Class Y7: Errors and Varieties — Alan Herbert Award.

No exhibits.

For further information about the American Numismatic Association telephone 719-632-2646 or visit the ANA website at www.money.org. ¦