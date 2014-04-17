ANA Money Museum to host exclusive program for EAC members

The American Numismatic Association will host a special program May 2 in Colorado Springs, Colo., at the Edward C. Rochette Money Museum exclusively for attendees of the 2014 Early American Coppers Convention.

The EAC Convention will be held in Colorado Springs at the Doubletree Hotel from May 1 to 4.

EAC members will get to participate in a private show-and-tell session with Money Museum Curator Douglas Mudd as well as explore the museum’s three galleries and the Mini-Mint, where a special token will be minted for EAC attendees.

“Having the EAC convention in Colorado Springs this year is exciting,” Mudd said. “It has provided a great opportunity for EAC members to get a glimpse of the Edward C. Rochette Money Museum’s holdings of early American copper coins.”

The Money Museum will also show one of its popular traveling exhibits, “Money in Early America,” at the convention.

Bourse floor hours at the Doubletree are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mountain Time on Friday and Saturday, May 2 to 3, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 4. Admission is free. Other presentations scheduled for the conference include:

Friday, May 2

? Seminars on the new EAC Grading Guide Book.

? Colonial Coin Collectors Club meeting.

? A talk on large cents by Del Bland, Denis Loring and Darwin Palmer.

Saturday, May 3

? A seminar by John Kraljevich, “Why does the ANA matter to copper collectors? A history lesson.”

? A seminar on 1816 die states.

? A presentation on 1839 large cent collectors.

? A presentation on Late Date large cents.

The Doubletree Hotel is located at 1775 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd. For questions about the convention, please contact Dan Trollan at 970-769-3196.

