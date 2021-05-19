ANA Money Museum selling duplicates

Sales beginning in June through eBay will give collectors a chance to obtain surplus items currently owned by the ANA Money Museum.

The American Numismatic Association’s Edward C. Rochette Money Museum will sell redundant items from its collection, mostly low-value examples of pieces already well-represented in the collection.

The process, also called deaccessioning, was approved by the ANA board in open session in February. The sales, to be conducted on eBay, are anticipated to begin in June. Nothing from the Money Museum’s permanent collection is included.

This is the first project ANA has worked on with eBay. Explaining the ANA Museum Committee’s choice of eBay, the museum’s curator and director, Doug Mudd, said, “We believe that the fairest method to sell our duplicate specimens is through open auctions with the widest possible reach.” Among options considered, he said, “eBay not only has an expansive online auction platform, but its low overhead costs and administrative features will streamline the day-to-day logistics of running auctions.”

The eBay auctions will allow for low starting bids and no reserves to ensure that collectors of all means have an opportunity to obtain objects, according to the ANA.

The auctions will focus on world coins, paper money, tokens and medals, but a few American duplicate coins, Mint sets and stock certificates also will be included. The auction project will eventually expand to include duplicate books and catalogs from the ANA Library and ANA-branded objects from the Money Museum store.

Only duplicates are being considered for sale, Mudd explains. “This will allow the ANA to clear space for future objects, while the revenue generated will help support our ongoing mission of promoting and advancing the hobby of numismatics.”

The auction is expected to be a work in progress for the next several years. “Ultimately, we are doing what is right for our members and our collection,” Mudd added.

ANA members will be able to acquire deaccessioned objects at a discounted price as a benefit of membership.

The American Numismatic Association’s collection was formed in 1928 and housed at the Smithsonian Institution until 1966, when the ANA moved to Colorado Springs, Colorado, and created a permanent location for the Money Museum. Since that time, the collection has grown to encompass hundreds of thousands of objects, many of which are multiple duplicates of what is needed to meet the museum’s educational mission.

