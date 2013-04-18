Guest Commentary: ANA membership enriching, and you can join ANA for free

It is not often that you can get something worthwhile for free. But such things do happen — and I am the bearer of good tidings in this regard.

Belonging to the American Numismatic Association has enriched my life greatly. Since the 1990s I have attended many conventions, programs, and other events, have come to know the ANA staff, met dozens of fine collectors and have tapped into their many resources.

Research projects are always ongoing here at Stack’s Bowers Galleries and we make good use of the ANA Library!

To help promote the dynamism, programs, and membership of the ANA, I have made an arrangement, on behalf of Stack’s Bowers Galleries, under which our company has purchased a membership for you!

I feel that the continuing success of the ANA will lift all of numismatics, and I believe that if you sign on as a free member the first year, there is a good chance you will become a member for many years to come.

Here is a short list of benefits:

? Access 12 monthly online issues of The Numismatist, the ANA’s informative monthly magazine.

? Save time and money by submitting coins and paper money directly to Numismatic Guaranty Corp., Paper Money Guaranty and Numismatic Conservation Services for grading and conservation services.

? Enjoy unsurpassed educational opportunities.

? Borrow by mail your choice of more than 60,000 books, catalogs and videos at the Dwight N. Manley Numismatic Library.

? Get free admission to the ANA World’s Fair of Money and National Money Shows.

? Discounts on insurance, products and services.

Founded in 1891, the organization has grown to include tens of thousands of members worldwide. Its headquarters in Colorado Springs, Colo., is a beehive of activity and interest, and includes many facilities.

Many of the individuals at Stack’s Bowers Galleries helped to facilitate the unique Harry W. Bass Jr. Gallery, for example, with displays of gold coins, patterns, and other treasures that cannot be seen elsewhere — worth a special trip to see!

The offer has no downside for you and includes no obligation.

It does have an upside: a year of enjoyable reading of The Numismatist, where our own Q. David Bowers is a monthly columnist. And, to participate in conventions and other activities of your choice with others who share your interest.

To accept my invitation, simply go to www.stacksbowers.com/forms/ana.pdf and complete and return the membership form.

May I welcome you aboard?

Christine Karstedt is executive vice president of Stack’s Bowers Galleries.