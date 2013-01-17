ANA makes strides in fulfilling collector hunger for

In my 18 months as the communications coordinator for the American Numismatic Association, I’ve learned one universal truth about ANA members and numismatists in general: When it comes to knowledge, most have an insatiable hunger for more.

Through the ANA’s social media channels and websites, the ANA staff has been able to better connect with members and, in one way or another, feed that hunger.

One of the newest ways to feed that hunger is through The Exchange, the ANA blog. The Exchange is designed to be an exchange of ideas, a place where hobbyists can share their expertise in a particular collecting area.

So far, the blog has featured posts on cherrypicking from Rick Snow, on conducting research at the Dwight N. Manley Numismatic Library from William D. Hyder, on enameled coins and tokens from Michael Rae, on local coin shows from Luis Ramos III and many others. ANA staff also provides regular posts about displays at the Edward C. Rochette Money Museum, the archives of the ANA Library, upcoming events and more.

The ANA would love to increase its ranks of bloggers. If you’re looking for an outlet to share your research, findings or cool pictures of your collection, drop me an email at jsherlock@money.org.

The ANA’s daily social media news feed of numismatic happenings is a fun hodgepodge of the latest releases from the world mints and U.S. Mint, feature articles on prominent coins, the latest debates over currency and much, much more. Oh, and we sprinkle in the occasional reminder of things happening at the ANA, like updates on the latest candidates to seek nomination for the upcoming ANA Board of Governors election, Summer Seminar and the upcoming National Money Show in New Orleans.

Also, be sure to check out the Lunchtime Reading link of the day, which we share every weekday morning at 11:30 a.m. EDT. Lunchtime reading is a longer, in-depth article that’s best saved for when you have a decent chunk of time to sit down and read uninterrupted.

Presumably, for most of us, our lunch break is the first time of the day we get such an opportunity, hence the name.

You can follow the ANA’s newsfeed on Twitter at @ANACoins and on Facebook by liking our page at Facebook.com/Numismatics. For those with that insatiable hunger for knowledge, this is a good way to feed it, especially if you have wide-ranging interests in numismatics.

The ANA Library is another great resource for ANA members looking to satisfy their curiosity.

Check out a book, DVD or auction catalog on the ANA’s website, and the library staff will ship it to you — all a member has to pay is the shipping costs. Looking for an article? We can scan and email it or photocopy and mail it to you for a small fee.

Over the next year, the ANA will be looking for new ways to expand educational offerings as we redesign and relaunch our websites. We’re still very much in the early planning stages of this effort, so nothing is set in stone. A few ideas have been bandied around that I hope to personally see come to fruition: a national coin show calendar; an extensive, high-resolution image library of the collection at the Edward C. Rochette Money Museum; and further digitization of library resources to allow instant access to library materials.

As we’re still in the brainstorming phase for the new website, I’d like to invite Coin World readers to share their thoughts on the features a new ANA website should incorporate. Even if you’re not an ANA member, we’d love to hear from you.

Drop me a line at jsherlock@money.org and let us know how we can feed your hunger.

Jake Sherlock is communications coordinator of the American Numismatic Association.