ANA literary awards presented at World’s Fair of Money

The American Numismatic Association’s 2022 literary awards — recognizing articles published in the 2021 volume of its official magazine, The Numismatist — were presented during the Member and Awards Celebration at the World’s Fair of Money in Rosemont, Illinois, on Aug. 18.

The Numismatist was launched by ANA founder and first editor Dr. George F. Heath in 1888.

The Heath Literary Award, introduced in 1949, acknowledges outstanding articles published in the preceding 12 months.

➤ First place went to David Schenkman for “Whitehead & Hoag: Advertising Innovators” (April 2021). The author will receive $250 and an engraved nickel-silver medal designed in 2013 by artist and ANA member Jamie Franki, and a certificate.

➤ David Schenkman also earned second place ($100, an engraved bronze medal and a certificate) for “Company Stores & Scrip in America, Parts 1 & 2” (August-September 2021).

➤ In third place (engraved bronze medal and a certificate) is John Nebel for “Andragoras: Parthian Governor or Noble Cypriot?” (March 2021).

The Wayte and Olga Raymond Memorial Literary Award, endowed in 1978 by the late John J. Ford Jr., is presented for articles that display original and comprehensive research in U.S. numismatics.

➤ David McCarthy received first place ($400 and a certificate) for “An Act of Independence” (July 2021).

➤ Second place ($200 and certificate) goes to William D. Hyder & Jeff Shevlin for “The Other Continental Dollar: Montroville Dickeson’s Commemoratives” (October 2021).

➤ William Eckberg received third place (certificate) for “Gobrecht, Peale, Saxton & the Cents of 1835-57” (May 2021).

Founded by an anonymous donor, the Catherine Sheehan Literary Award for U.S. Paper Money Studies includes $50 and a certificate for first place.

➤ David Schenkman took the top prize for “Company Stores & Scrip in America, Parts 1 & 2” (August-September 2021).

➤ Second place (certificate) went to Bill Gunther for “It’s Not the Destination, It’s the Journey” (February 2021).

➤ Benjamin Dieter R. Hellings received third place (certificate) for “Yale Art Gallery’s Educational Series Proofs & Progressives” (February 2021).

The Prue and Arthur Fitts Literary Award for Ancient and Medieval Coinage Studies recognizes literary excellence in those fields.

➤ Francis Jarman received first place ($250 and a plaque) for “The Apostles on the Road” (May 2021).

➤ Earning second place (certificate) was Mike Gasvoda for “Alexander the Great” (December 2021).

➤ Allen G. Berman received third place (certificate) for “The Spanish Marches” (March 2021).

All feature articles published in The Numismatist automatically are considered for the Heath Literary Award; likewise, all qualifying articles are evaluated for the Raymond, Sheehan and Fitts Awards. For information about submitting manuscripts for review and possible publication, visit money.org/the-numismatist/submission-guidelines.

YN Literary Award Winners

The 2022 ANA Young Numismatist Literary Awards were announced during the ANA’s annual Summer Seminar Banquets. The three award categories are funded by Whitman Publishing and named after authors dedicated to educating the next generation of numismatists.

The Bill Fivaz Young Numismatist Literary Award honors numismatist writers who are ages 8 to 12. This year’s first place recipient was John Swindling for “The Gold Spike Ceremony and My Favorite Golden Spike Commemoratives.” Elliot Eng received second place with “Class 1 1804 Dollars: The Epitome of United States Coinage.” In third place was Caleb Black for “Great Depression Era Coinage.”

The Q. David Bowers Young Numismatist Literary Award honors numismatist writers who are aged 13 to 17. This year’s first place recipient was Wesley Haynes for “Currency During Crisis: A Brief Analysis of the Effect of the Civil War on Coinage & Paper Money.” Jackson Hancock placed second with “Say Goodbye to the Cent?!?” and Collin Bube took third with his paper “The Connecticut Copper: A Complex Coin.”

The Kenneth E. Bressett Young Numismatist Literary Award is given to writers between the ages of 18 and 22. This year, first place was won by CJ Buchanan for “Estimating the Mintage of 1790 & 1791 Overdates of 1789 Catherine II EM 5 Kopeks.” No entries were submitted for second and third place.

The first-place winners received a $500 cash prize, plus a $500 voucher with which to build a personal library of numismatic books produced by Whitman Publishing. Second- and third-place winners received book vouchers for $200 and $100, respectively.

