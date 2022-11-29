ANA issues call for 2023 award nominations

Nominations are being solicited by the American Numismatic Association through Jan. 15 to recognize collectors and hobby contributors with one of 13 annual awards.

Nominations are being accepted for the following awards:

➤ Numismatic Hall of Fame — “Modern Era” nominees (individuals living or deceased within 25 years prior to induction) will be considered. Candidates are not required to be current or past ANA members.

➤ Chester L. Krause Memorial Distinguished Service Award — The ANA’s highest honor, this award recognizes years of outstanding, dedicated service to numismatics.

➤ Lifetime Achievement Award — Presented to an individual, family, firm or judicial entity for contributions to organized numismatics.

➤ Elvira Clain-Stefanelli Memorial Award for Achievement in Numismatics — This award honors women who have made a lasting impact to the numismatic community and demonstrated lifelong commitment to the betterment of numismatics, whether through research, leadership or mentorship.

➤ Numismatist of the Year — Recognizes individuals within the numismatic community who have demonstrated long-term leadership in the field and to the ANA. Nominees need not be ANA members.

➤ Harry J. Forman Dealer of the Year Award — Honors professional numismatists who exhibit uncommon dedication to strengthening the hobby and the ANA and displays exemplary ethical standards as a numismatic dealer.

➤ Numismatic Art Award for Excellence in Medallic Sculpture — The award honors an artist whose cumulative lifetime achievements in the field of medallic sculpture have been of the highest order.

➤ Adna G. Wilde Jr. Memorial Award for Exemplary Service — Recognizes collectors and hobbyists who are active at the regional and/or national level and work to advance numismatic knowledge among the general public.

➤ Medal of Merit — Recognizes individuals who have dedicated numerous years of service to the ANA and promotion of the hobby.

➤ Glenn Smedley Memorial Award — Recognizes collectors and hobbyists active at the grassroots level.

➤ Lawrence J. Gentile Sr. Memorial Award for Outstanding Adult Advisor — Recognizes individuals who have devoted their time and efforts to recruiting young numismatists new to the hobby, and aiding the development of intermediate to advanced YNs.

➤ Young Numismatist of the Year — Honors numismatists under the age of 18 for outstanding contributions to the hobby and who are active in volunteer service and numismatic research.

➤ Outstanding District Representative — Recognizes the District Representative who most fully promotes coin collecting, coin clubs and the ANA.

All nominations can be submitted in writing and online — 300 words or more for the Numismatic Hall of Fame, and 50 to 100 words for all other awards. Include the date of submission, the nominee’s name, background information and birth date (if known). Nominations are accepted through Jan. 15, 2023.

Information about each of the awards and online submission forms can be found at money.org/service-award-categories.

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For questions about the awards, contact awards@money.org or call 719-482-9811.

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