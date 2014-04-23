ANA introduces ‘Spousetivities’ for 2014 Summer Seminar

Among the "Spousetivities" planned for the American Numismatic Association's 2014 Summer Seminar in Colorado is lunch at The Cliff House in Manitou Springs, Colo.

Any numismatists attending this year’s Summer Seminar worried about entertaining their not-so-coin-inclined family members?

Not any more, you’re not.

The American Numismatic Association (ANA) is offering “Spousetivities” throughout its 2014 Summer Seminar in Colorado Springs, Colo., that will take attendees’ non-numismatist companions to area destinations that include historic towns, museums, and even local shopping malls, according to a release posted on the ANA website.

“We want to recognize the family members who are here supporting their numismatists,” ANA education assistant Amber Bradish said in the release. “These activities are a chance for ANA spouses to connect with each other while their family members are in class.”

Among the activities is a trip to Manitou Springs, Colo., where folks can take in lunch at The Cliff House restaurant before visiting the town’s art galleries and gift shops. Other options are tea and a tour at The Brown Palace Hotel in Denver, a stroll through the Denver Botanical Gardens, and a shopping spree at the 16th Street Mall.

See a full list of “Spousetivities” here.

ANA’s 2014 Summer Seminar sessions are scheduled for June 21 to June 26, and June 28 to July 3. The event includes numerous educational workshops and lectures at ANA’s headquarters at Colorado College in Colorado Springs.

The ANA recommends early registration for its “Spousetivities,” as space is limited.

To register, email Bradish at abradish@money.org or call her at 719-482-9865. Enrollment forms are available for download on the ANA’s website.

Prices for day trips range from $25 to $65. The prices include transportation, any admission fees, and food in some cases.

Collectors not included.