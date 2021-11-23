ANA in-person learning returning in 2022

Two seminars are offered for in-person learning during the 2022 National Money Show in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

The American Numismatic Association is once again offering in-person seminars in 2022.

Opportunities to expand collecting knowledge and assessment abilities will be available at the ANA National Money Show and the association’s Summer Seminar in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

ANA numismatic education programs were conducted exclusively online for the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ANA is offering two seminars: “Counterfeit Detection of U.S. Coins with Emphasis on Chinese-Made Fakes” and “Fundamentals of Grading” during the annual National Money Show, March 10 to 12. The courses will be held at the Broadmoor in Colorado Springs.

“Counterfeit Detection of U.S. Coins with Emphasis on Chinese-Made Fakes” is a two-day class that will debut one of the largest collections of Chinese-made counterfeits of United States colonials, coins, tokens, bullion and bars. Hundreds of recently made examples never displayed before will be available to examine along with the ANA’s Counterfeit Detection set of older and highly deceptive fakes.

This seminar will teach counterfeit detection of key date and Mint marked coins, U.S. gold coins, and the latest wave of deceptive Chinese-made counterfeits.

Instructor Brian Silliman will teach this course on March 8 to 9, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The cost is $250 for ANA members and $350 for nonmembers.

The two-day course “Fundamentals of Grading” will explore the history and philosophy of grading, and teach how to grade copper, copper-nickel, silver and gold U.S. coins according to the latest ANA and market standards. Instruction will consist of a slide presentation and hands-on opportunities to view and grade the ANA Grading Set in individual and group settings. The course will be taught by ANA Education Director Rod Gillis with special guest Ken Bressett, March 11 to 12, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The cost is $250 for ANA members and $350 for nonmembers.

Register for the show seminars by visiting money.org/NMS-seminars. The deadline to register is Feb. 11.

The ANA Summer Seminar will once again be held in person on the Colorado College campus (adjacent to ANA headquarters) in Colorado Springs. The first session will be June 18 to 23. Session 2 is June 25 to 30.

Updates can be found on money.org/summer-seminar.

