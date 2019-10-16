ANA honors Wolka with lifetime achievement award

Coin World columnist Wendell Wolka has been named the recipient of a lifetime achievement award from the American Numismatic Association.

In honor of his extraordinary numismatic accomplishments, the American Numismatic Association has bestowed its 2023 Lifetime Achievement Award on Wendell Wolka.

The formal presentation will be held during the ANA World’s Fair of Money at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh, during the 132nd Anniversary Awards Banquet, Aug. 11 from 7 to 10 p.m. in the Allegheny Ballroom at The Westin Pittsburgh.

Every year, the ANA recognizes members who go above and beyond with their service and dedication to numismatics. In addition to Wolka, four other honorees will be recognized during the Member & Awards Celebration, Aug. 10 from 3 to 4:30 p.m. in Ballroom B at the convention center.

Wolka’s background

Wolka has distinguished himself as an expert in the field of obsolete U.S. paper money.

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A member of the Society of Paper Money Collectors for more than 50 years, he has served the organization for about half of that time as an officer in several capacities, including four years as president.

In the early 2000s, he (with Bill Kamb) revived the Ohio State Numismatic Association after a decades-long dormancy.

His principal contributions to the field have been his comprehensive catalogs of Ohio and Indiana obsolete notes and scrip, which have become the standard references for paper money issued by those states.

He also writes columns for Coin World and The Numismatist and has cataloged non-federally issued U.S. paper money for Heritage Auctions since 2013.

Wolka has taught ANA Summer Seminar classes for more than 10 years on subjects such as obsolete U.S. paper money, Civil War numismatics, and a general paper money overview.

He has provided widespread numismatic education outreach as an exhibitor, speaker, teacher, and writer.

Wolka is a prior recipient of the ANA’s Glenn Smedley Memorial Award (2013) and has earned numerous first-place exhibit honors.

Adna Wilde Jr. awards

The Adna G. Wilde Jr. Memorial Award for Exemplary Service recognizes hobbyists who are active at the regional and/or national level and work to advance numismatic knowledge among the general public.

This year’s recipients are Kathy Freeland, David M. Hunsicker, and Charles Heck.

A retired educator, Freeland has spent 32 years serving a variety of clubs, including eight years as president of the Flint Flying Eagle Coin Club.

As an ANA exhibitor, she has won more than 30 awards. In 2014 BNR Press published Freeland’s book, American Red Cross in World War II Collectors’ Guide, which she co-wrote with three other authors.

Hunsicker has collected coins for more than 65 years. He spent 30 years working with his local Boy Scouts merit badge program and served as the editor of the Kettle Moraine Coin Club’s journal for two decades. Hunsicker was named a Numismatic Ambassador in 1989.

Heck previously served as vice president and treasurer of Early American Coppers and is currently treasurer of the National Bibliomania Society. His book, Die States of 1794 United States Large Cents, has become the standard reference on the subject.

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