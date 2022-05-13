ANA honors Weinberg with Lifetime Achievement Award

In honor of his accomplishments in the field of numismatics, the American Numismatic Association has bestowed its 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award on error-coin specialist Fred Weinberg.

In honor of his extraordinary accomplishments in the field of numismatics, the American Numismatic Association has bestowed its 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award on error-coin specialist Fred Weinberg.

During his 50 years working as a full-time dealer, Weinberg has helped countless collectors determine whether their coin that looks “different” is a genuine Mint error or a piece that was damaged after it left the coining facility and entered circulation.

In the early 1960s, Weinberg had a newspaper route in Los Angeles that ended up sparking his interest in numismatics. After collecting payment from customers, he would look through the change he had received for valuable coins and errors. One night, someone gave him an 1882 Coronet gold $10 piece as payment, which inspired him to become an avid collector. He learned about the minting process and credits three of the “greats” in the error hobby — Mort Goodman, Arnie Margolis, and Syd Kass — with motivating and encouraging him to become further involved with coins.

As someone who is drawn to unusual things, Weinberg naturally gravitated toward errors and eventually turned his passion into a profession and became a full-time dealer in 1972. In 1986 he was one of the original 31 Professional Coin Grading Service dealers appointed to assist the company in making markets in coins and descriptions. He also worked as an authenticator of major U.S. Mint errors.

An esteemed expert in the field, Weinberg has provided numismatic guidance to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and Federal Trade Commission, as well as many U.S. and European banks and insurance companies. He also has helped the U.S. Secret Service determine the authenticity of gold coins. During his career, he has made hundreds of trips to Europe and purchased more than $300 million worth of U.S. gold coins from European banks, dealers, and estates. Weinberg has also worked on cases for the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office and other law enforcement agencies throughout the country.

In 1973 Weinberg & Company was the only professional coin dealer chosen by the U.S. General Services Administration to examine and identify the many errors represented among the 2.5 million Carson City Mint silver dollars held at the U.S. Bullion Depository at West Point, New York.

An annual contributor to A Guide Book of United States Coins (the “Red Book”), Weinberg has been featured on CNN, Discovery Channel, NPR, and many TV news programs in various cities. He co-authored the 2010 text 100 Greatest U.S. Error Coins and the third and fourth editions of The Error Coin Encyclopedia. He has also contributed his research on the minting process and major U.S. Mint error coins to other books and articles.

A longtime member of the American Numismatic Association, Weinberg also holds memberships in the Professional Numismatists Guild, National Coin & Bullion Association, and the Numismatic Literary Guild. He has served the hobby in various leadership roles, including as past president of the PNG (1999 to 2001) and chairman of NCBA (2007 to 2010).

Although retired since 2021, Weinberg plans to attend conventions to meet up with friends he has made over the years. He says he is grateful to the ANA for “this incredible acknowledgement of my 50-plus years as a full-time dealer/numismatist (and a dozen years before that as a collector).” He feels extremely lucky to have been able to turn his hobby into a decades-long profession, one in which he has “never experienced a moment of boredom or dismay.”

The ANA describes Weinberg as one who has not only led by example, but paved new avenues within the numismatic hobby. Recognized for his dedication, hard work, passion and contributions, he was acknowledged at the Chicago World’s Fair of Money held Aug. 16 through 20, during the ANA Member & Awards Celebration and at the 131st Anniversary Awards Banquet.

