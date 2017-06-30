Workshops for Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts are planned for the ANA World’s Fair of Money in Denver on Aug. 5.

The annual American Numismatic Association World’s Fair of Money offers collectors of all ages many opportunities for education and fun, and at the younger range of the age scale are activities aimed at Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts.

On Saturday, Aug. 5, ANA officials will conduct workshops for the Boy Scouts’ Coin Collecting Merit Badge and the Girl Scouts Fun With Money Patch at the Denver World’s Fair of Money. The workshops will permit Scouts to earn their badge and patch. In addition, Scouts and their parents will be given free admission to the convention and its many other events on Saturday.

Registration for both workshops begins at 8:30 MT Aug. 5, with the workshops conducted from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Girl Scouts

For Girl Scouts, the workshop will take “a closer look at the coins and paper money we use every day” and allow participants to earn the Fun with Money Patch in a program developed by the American Numismatic Association in cooperation with Girl Scouts of Colorado.

Before the event, Girl Scouts must complete several tasks. They must first register for the workshop by contacting Dan Usiak at 719-955-0143 or dkujr@yahoo.com.

Then they must “Draw a design for a new $1 coin on an 8½ x 11-inch sheet of paper and bring it to the workshop (Requirement #1),” according to the guidelines aimed at earning the patch. The ANA recommends, “Keep your design simple and clear; do not make it cluttered.”

Drawings must include the following inscriptions: the year, LIBERTY, and IN GOD WE TRUST on the obverse side and UNITED STATES OF AMERICA and ONE DOLLAR on the reverse.

According to the ANA, “Everyone will learn a lot about coins and currency. If you have a collection, please leave it at home. Girl Scouts will complete the patch requirements during the workshop. Parents and adult leaders are welcome and encouraged to attend. Scouts who complete the requirements at the clinic will receive a voucher for a free one-year membership in the ANA (for new members only) and a Fun with Money patch.”

Girl Scouts are encouraged to wear their uniforms for the day.

Boy Scouts

The workshop activities planned for Boy Scouts are aimed at helping them earn their Coin Collecting Merit Badge. Boy Scouts, too, should register before the event buy contacting Dan Usiak at 719-955-0143 or dkujr@yahoo.com.

Scouts should also review the requirements of the Merit Badge before attending.

On Aug. 5, Scouts should bring the following:

??Collect and bring five different grade examples of the same coin type (Requirement 3).

??Collect and bring five different state quarters you have acquired from circulation (Requirement 6).The dates do not have to be the same.

??Collect and bring a type set of U.S. coins currently in circulation (Requirement 7).This type set must include one specimen each of 1 cent, 5 cents, 10 cents, 25 cents, 50 cents and dollar coins. The dates do not have to be the same.

??Collect and bring a date set of U.S. coins (Requirement 9d) or one of the other collections for Requirement 9. The set for Requirement 9d can be of any one denomination (1 cent, 5 cents, 10 cents or 25 cents) and must include one (1) coin of every year, from the year the Scout was born through 2017. Any mint is acceptable. All coins must be of the same denomination.

The ANA advises, “Everyone will learn a lot about collecting U.S. coins. Bring only the coins required for the merit badge; please leave the rest of your collection at home. Scouts will complete their requirements during the workshop and have them reviewed. Scouts should attend in Class A uniforms.”

The ANA convention is being held at the Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th St., Denver.