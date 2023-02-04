ANA extends Summer Seminar scholarship application deadline
- Published: Feb 9, 2023, 3 PM
The American Numismatic Association has extended the deadline for applications for scholarships to attend the 2023 Summer Seminar in Colorado Springs, Colorado, to Feb. 28.
Deborah Muehleisen, ANA marketing and communications director, said Feb. 9, "For whatever reason, we've had an unusually low number of applicants applying this year for an ANA Summer Seminar scholarship."
According to an ANA press release, "Summer Seminar, June 17-22 & June 24-29, offers collectors of all ages and interests a varied selection of weeklong courses designed for discovery or continued study from instructors who are recognized leaders in their fields. Enjoy seminars and lectures, special events, great food, and optional tours. Full and partial scholarships are available. Visit money.org/summer-seminar for more information."
The ANA website page for the 2023 Summer Seminar describes the two-week event:"Summer Seminar is a once-a-year opportunity for numismatic learning and camaraderie that offers students a varied selection of weeklong courses designed for discovery or continued study. For many students, Summer Seminar is a life-changing event; it has catapulted the careers of several of the nation’s most respected collectors, authors and dealers.
"Classes are designed to suit every collector's interests and include courses such as: Grading U.S. Coins, Detecting Counterfeit and Altered Coins, ancient Greek and Roman coinage, Early American Copper Coinage, Colonial Americana, Morgan Dollars, World Numismatics, and much more.
"Students gather in small groups, allowing everyone to be an active participant. You’ll learn from instructors who are recognized leaders in their fields, and from the collective experiences of fellow students, who range in age from teenagers to seniors.
"Students may select from a variety of tuition and lodging options to meet their needs, preferences and budget. Activities include seminars and lectures, special events, great food, receptions and banquets, and optional tours."
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