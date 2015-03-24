ANA exhibiting numismatic rarities at Georgia show

The following is a news release issued by the American Numismatic Association:

The ANA Road Show will make its next stop at the Georgia Numismatic Association 51st Coin and Currency Show, April 17 through 19, at the Northwest Georgia Trade and Convention Center in Dalton, Ga.

The ANA Road Show gives members and collectors around the country an opportunity to see some of the most impressive items from the ANA's Edward C. Rochette Money Museum. Collectors also can attend an ANA Money Talks presentation and learn more about ANA educational programs.

The following items will be on display in the ANA Road Show, located in the special exhibits area of the show:

Paper Currency in Georgia: The story of paper currency in Georgia begins in 1735, almost immediately after the founding of the colony in 1732 by James Oglethorpe, on the British pound sterling standard. This exhibit will show the fascinating evolution of Georgia paper money from the Revolution through modern Federal Reserve notes issued by the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, including notes from the private banking era, the Civil War and the National Bank period.

$5 Gold of the Dahlonega Mint: On March 3, 1835, a bill was passed establishing new minting facilities at Dahlonega, Charlotte and New Orleans. This was the start of the Branch mints using Mint marks to distinguish their issues from those of the U.S. Mint. The Dahlonega Mint produced more than $6 million (1.4 million) gold coins from 1838 to 1861. This exhibit features $5 gold coins produced at the Dahlonega Mint, bequeathed to the ANA by the Gerry Frederick Hansen Estate.

Famous Errors: This exhibit acts as a highlight reel of some of the most notable numismatic bloopers, including the 1955 Doubled Die Lincoln cent, the classic 1937-D Three-legged Buffalo nickel, the 2004 Wisconsin Extra Leaf quarters and the 2007 to 2009 "godless" dollars. All these coins feature errors that are easily visible to the naked eye – no need for magnification to see these mistakes – making them popular collector items and curiosity pieces.

ANA Education Director Rod Gillis will deliver an ANA Money Talks presentation on his efforts to convince Congress to authorize a World War I commemorative coin. The talk, titled "The Making of a Commemorative Coin — A Very Long Road," will be at 11 a.m. Friday, April 17. Gillis will also lead a Boy Scout Merit Badge workshop at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

The GNA show features more than 1,500 numismatic collectors and dealers. Show hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 17 and 18; and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m Sunday, April 19. Admission and parking are free. (Photo ID required.) For more information, go to www.gamoney.org.

The American Numismatic Association is a congressionally chartered nonprofit educational organization dedicated to encouraging people to study and collect money and related items. The ANA helps its 25,500 members and the public discover and explore the world of money through its vast array of education and outreach programs, as well as its museum, library, publications, conventions and seminars. For more information, call 719-632-2646 or go to www.money.org.

