ANA election results are in, and the winners are

The American Numismatic Association announced the results of its 2017 election on July 5, with Gary Adkins reported as winning the office of president.

Adkins received 3,274 votes and Ellis, 2,007 votes, in the contested election. Adkins is currently serving as ANA vice president.

Donald Kagin was elected vice president of the association uncontested. Under ANA election rules, only a single vote was tabulated for Kagin.

For the seven other seats on the ANA Board of Governors, new members Thomas J. Uram, John W. Highfill and Brian Hendelson will join current board members Steve Ellsworth, Ralph Ross, Greg Lyon, and Paul Montgomery.

An eighth candidate, Adam J. Crum, was unsuccessful in seeking election to the ANA Board of Governors.

The vote tabulations for the seven board seats were:

Ellsworth 4,335

Ross 4,073

Lyon 3,953

Montgomery 3,860

Uram 3,679

Highfill 3,653

Hendelson 3,474

Of the nine members on the ANA Board, six are professional numismatists with coin businesses: Adkins, owner of Gary Adkins Associates Inc., Minneapolis, and a former past president of the Professional Numismatists Guild; Kagin, Kagin’s Inc., Tiburon, Calif., a PNG member; Ellsworth, owner of The Butternut Company, Virginia; Highfill, owner of Oklahoma Coin Exchange Inc., Broken Arrow, Okla., and a member of the PNG; Hendelson, founder of Classic Coin Company, Bridgewater, N.J.; and Montgomery, Heartland Rare Coins & Precious Metals, Edmond, Okla., also a former PNG president.

Of the other board members, Uram, a collector, currently serves on the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee and works in the financial services industry; Ross is a collector and professionally is an educator in the Texas school system; and Lyon is a collector and is professionally in the information technology business.

In the event that one of the upcoming board member cannot fulfill his term, runner-up Crum will fill the vacant seat for the remainder of the two-year term.

The new board will be sworn-in at the annual ANA Banquet on Friday, Aug. 4, at the World’s Fair of Money in Denver. Adkins will become the Association’s 60th president, succeeding current President Jeff Garrett who will serve as a nonvoting, ex-officio member of the board.

Governor Walt Ostromecki has reached his term limit, and Tom Mulvaney did not seek re-election.

ANA members had the option to vote by either electronic or paper ballot.

According to the ANA, out of 5,371 total votes, 4,000 were cast by paper ballot while another 1,371 members voted electronically, representing over 25 percent of votes cast — “a marked improvement from the 8 percent cast electronically in 2015,” the ANA stated.

The election was conducted and tabulated by Election Services Corporation of Ronkonkoma, N.Y. Overall, 19,425 ANA members were eligible to vote in this election; 27.65 percent of eligible voters participated. To be eligible to vote, members have to be at least 13 years old and a member of the association for at least one year as of March 31 of the election year. In 2015, 20,343 members were eligible to vote; a total of 5,424 votes were cast representing 26.66 percent of eligible members.