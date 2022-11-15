ANA creates YN scholarship honoring David Lisot

Noted numismatist and videographer David Lisot, who passed away on Oct. 15, is being honored by the ANA with a memorial scholarship for young numismatists.

The American Numismatic Association is establishing the David Lisot Memorial Young Numismatists Scholarship in an effort to perpetuate his legacy of fascination with numismatics and numismatists. Lisot passed away on Oct. 15 at the age of 69.

“We are shocked and saddened by the sudden loss of numismatic media stalwart David Lisot,” said ANA Executive Director Kim Kiick. “He was a familiar presence on the bourse during conventions and a kind friend to us all. It seems only appropriate to keep his legacy alive by establishing a YN scholarship in his name for Summer Seminar.”

The ANA set a goal of raising $25,000 for the scholarship, of which $5,000 was pledged immediately. Donations to the David Lisot Memorial YN Scholarship fund are being accepted at the ANA website. To contribute, visit money.org/lisot-scholarship.

After working as a coin dealer in California, Colorado and Texas, Lisot began work in videography in 1986. He founded CoinTelevision, a website with a mission to provide the largest selection of coin collector videos for those involved in the hobby. The video collection features more than 1,600 lectures and interviews on the topic of collecting, with some of the most reputable numismatists in the field. He held memberships in many organizations and was a member of the board of the National Silver Dollar Roundtable at the time of his passing.

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