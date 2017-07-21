ANA convention promises numismatic activities

Silver and bronze versions of the 2017 ANA World’s Fair of Money medal are updated editions of original 1982 (obverse) and 1967 (reverse) headquarters dedication medals.

The ANA World’s Fair of Money will offer convention medals from Medallic Art Company in silver and bronze, with two bronze versions offered in different sizes, including as a hanging badge.

With so many events and activities on the calendar for the American Numismatic Association World’s Fair of Money in Denver Aug. 1 to 5, anyone attending is unlikely to become bored.

The convention is being staged in Hall F of the Colorado Convention Center, located at 700 14th St.

Appearing at the coin and money show, ANA officials say, will be the nation’s finest coin dealers and best inventory; high-quality educational programs and seminars; world-class auctions by Heritage Auctions and Stack’s Bowers Galleries; world mints; as well as exhibits showcasing priceless treasures from the ANA Money Museum and private collections.

Public bourse hours are 1 to 6 p.m. Mountain Time Aug. 1; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 2 to 4; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 5. ANA members can enter the show 30 minutes before the public.

Admission is $8 for adults; ANA members and children 12 and under are always admitted free.

On Aug. 5, admission is free for everyone.

Great museum rarities on view

The ANA Museum Showcase will present rare and historically significant numismatic treasures from the Edward C. Rochette Money Museum and exclusive private collections.

Several rarities will make their showcase debut, including a complete set of Clark, Gruber & Co. Colorado pioneer gold pieces dated 1860 and 1861, and a 1933 Indian Head gold $10 eagle. Additional highlights include:

??The Idler/Bebee 1804 Draped Bust silver dollar and the McDermott/Bebee 1913 Liberty Head 5-cent coin.

??The High Relief and Ultra High Relief 1907 Saint-Gaudens, Roman Numerals $20 gold double eagles from the Harry W. Bass Jr. Collection.

??A nearly complete set of Lesher Referendum silver dollars from the early 1900s.

??The Rittenhouse 1792 half disme along with the George Washington-signed document appointing David Rittenhouse as first director of the United States Mint.

Pre-convention education

Pre-convention education opportunities will be held at the Sheraton Denver Downtown Hotel, located adjacent to the convention center:

??Coin Conservation, Authentication and Grading: Instructor: Brian Silliman, July 29 to 31; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. This intensive three-day seminar emphasizes the most essential numismatic skills for collectors of any level. Instruction includes digital presentation, open discussion and hands-on coin examination.

??Pioneer Gold Coinage: Instructor: David McCarthy; July 30 to 31; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. In the 19th century, the discovery of gold across the United States led to a fascinating series of coinage produced by the U.S. Mint, the U.S. Assay Office and private minters like the Bechtlers and Moffat & Co. Learn the history of the three major U.S. gold rushes through coins minted from Georgia, North Carolina, Colorado, Oregon, Utah and California. Participants will examine high-resolution images and actual examples of rare pioneer gold.

Talks and lectures

Convention visitors are also invited to attend the free Money Talks presentations and Sundman Luncheon lectures. The informative programs are presented by some of the hobby’s most noted authorities.

Money Talks presentations are offered Thursday, Aug. 3, and Friday, Aug. 4, in Room 504 of the Colorado Convention Center. Topics to be covered include “Baltimore’s Washington Monument and Its Numismatic Secrets”; “Medallic Remembrances of World War I”; “Lesher Referendum Dollars — The Denver Connection”; and more.

Guests who attend the Sundman luncheon, priced at $15 per person, will hear the following presentations:

??Joseph Boling: “WWI Generated Many New Paper Money Issues — and the Counterfeiters Followed Right Along.”

??Roger W. Burdette: “The Pittman Silver Purchase Act of 1918.”

??Fred Schwan: “Numismatic Trench Art of World War I.”

??David Goya: “War To End All Wars: Americans Participate in the Great War Through Its Medals.”

Convention medals

The 2017 ANA convention medals are sponsored and struck by Medallic Art Co. from the original 1982 (obverse) and 1967 (reverse) headquarters dedication medals.

The 1967 medal was released upon the opening of the headquarters, while the 1982 design was issued to mark the opening of a headquarters addition.

The obverse of the medal features an allegorical figure of a woman in flowing robes holding the ANA’s lamp of knowledge symbol.

The reverse of the medal depicts the headquarters building in Colorado Springs, with Pikes Peak in the background.

Revised inscriptions reflect the 2017 show, by tradition called the ANA’s 126th Anniversary Convention.

Medals are available as a convention medal badge (1.5-inch bronze medal with a ribbon drape) priced at $20; a 2.75-inch bronze medal priced at $65; and a two-medal set (one in bronze and one in .900 silver) priced at $100.

To order, call 800-514-2646 or visit the ANA area (booth #1103) at the show.

Collector exhibits

Collector exhibits are among the most popular features at every ANA show.

“It’s a great opportunity for hobbyists to share their collections and research with fellow numismatists through high-quality displays,” according to ANA officials. “The individual creativity is often rivaled only by the quality and variety of the items on display. Visit booth #778 to view this year’s exhibits.

The host clubs for the weeklong event, the Colorado Springs Coin Club (cscc.anaclubs.org) and the Colorado Springs Numismatic Society (cans.anaclubs.org), can be found at booth #362.

For additional information concerning the Denver convention, call 800-367-9723 or visit www.worldsfairofmoney.com.

The American Numismatic Association is a congressionally chartered, nonprofit educational organization dedicated to encouraging the study and collection of coins and related items.

The ANA helps its 25,000 members and the public discover and explore the world of money through its array of instructional and outreach programs, as well as its museum, library, publications and conventions.

In celebration of the 50th anniversary of the ANA’s headquarters dedication, the association is opening its doors and inviting members to tour its center of operations in downtown Colorado Springs on Sunday, Aug. 6, immediately after the Denver World’s Fair of Money.

Attendance at the celebration tour is free.