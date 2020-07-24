ANA convention is officially canceled for 2020

From suspended to canceled, the 2020 World’s Fair of Money is a victim of COVID-19 restrictions on large gatherings.

After an earlier announcement to suspend the event, the American Numismatic Association Board of Governors has voted to officially cancel the 2020 World’s Fair of Money.

The show, originally scheduled for Aug. 4 to 8 in Pittsburgh, has been unfeasible due to COVID-19 restrictions. Alternate dates and sites were considered, but the latest vote effectively terminated any further research and planning for a replacement location for the 2020 show.

The board did commit to Pittsburgh as the site for the 2023 World’s Fair of Money, recognizing the “outstanding planning” developed by the local host committee in preparing for the canceled 2020 show, provided that comparative contractual arrangements can be made. The 2021 and 2022 World’s Fair of Money events have been previously scheduled for Rosemont, Illinois.

“Although we share the disappointment of collectors and dealers in cancelling the 2020 World’s Fair of Money, it is the right decision given the wide range of uncertainties we currently face,” says ANA President Steve Ellsworth. “We’re appreciative of our partners, specifically official convention auctioneers Heritage Auctions and Stack’s Bowers Galleries, for their understanding and support of this decision. In the meantime, this action enables the ANA staff to refocus its maximum efforts and efficiencies towards the organization’s emergence and growth out of the pandemic crisis.”

Heritage Auctions will offer Platinum Night Auctions with U.S. Currency Aug. 3, U.S Coins Aug. 4 and World and Ancient Coins Aug. 5 to 7 with all bidding done remotely.

The Stack’s Bowers Galleries auctions will take place in conjunction with the Professional Coin Grading Service Members Only show at the Bellagio in Las Vegas Aug. 5 to 7 with the ESM Collection of Large Cents highlighting Rarities Night on Aug. 6.

Although the show itself will not be held, collectors can still participate in convention events online, including Money Talks and the Sundman Lecture Series. These presentations and lectures are free to view but registration is required. ANA awards presentations that were scheduled at the 2020 World’s Fair of Money also will be held virtually.

The American Numismatic Association’s convention has only been cancelled twice before: in 1918 during the flu pandemic and again in 1945 because of World War II.

“We look forward to welcoming collectors to the March 11-13 National Money Show in Phoenix,” says Ellsworth.

