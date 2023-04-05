ANA candidates to face Zoom forum

An April 12 evening forum on the Zoom platform will introduce candidates hoping to serve on the ANA board of governors from 2023 to 2025 to members of the organization, who may consider voting for them.

American Numismatic Association members can learn about candidates for the association’s 2023–2025 board of governors during the live Candidate Forum, April 12, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Mountain Daylight Time.

This year’s forum will take place on Zoom, affording more members the opportunity to attend, according to ANA officials.

The Numismatist’s editor-in-chief Caleb Noel will serve as moderator of the event, during which candidates will answer questions relevant to the ANA and have the opportunity to express their views on a number of topics related to the ANA’s mission.

Register to attend forum

Due to technical complications, registrations made before March 22 will need to re-register using a new link.

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As of March 1, the individuals listed below are nominees for the ANA’s 2023 election. Candidate bios will be published in the June 2023 issue of The Numismatist.

Candidates

For President:

Thomas J. Uram*

For Vice President:

Mark Lighterman*

Rob Oberth*

For Governor:

John Brush*

Mary Lynn Garrett

David G. Heinrich*

Richard Jozefiak*

Lori H. Kraft*

Patrick McBride*

Emile Mestressat

Henry Mitchell*

Jeff Rosinia*

Phyllis A. Ross

Kenny Sammut*

Shanna Schmidt*

Philip Vitale*

*Indicates that the nominee has accepted candidacy at the time of publication.

The forum will be recorded for members who are unable to view it live.

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