ANA candidates to face Zoom forum
- Published: Apr 5, 2023, 9 AM
American Numismatic Association members can learn about candidates for the association’s 2023–2025 board of governors during the live Candidate Forum, April 12, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Mountain Daylight Time.
This year’s forum will take place on Zoom, affording more members the opportunity to attend, according to ANA officials.
The Numismatist’s editor-in-chief Caleb Noel will serve as moderator of the event, during which candidates will answer questions relevant to the ANA and have the opportunity to express their views on a number of topics related to the ANA’s mission.
Register to attend forum
Due to technical complications, registrations made before March 22 will need to re-register using a new link.
As of March 1, the individuals listed below are nominees for the ANA’s 2023 election. Candidate bios will be published in the June 2023 issue of The Numismatist.
Candidates
For President:
Thomas J. Uram*
For Vice President:
Mark Lighterman*
Rob Oberth*
For Governor:
John Brush*
Mary Lynn Garrett
David G. Heinrich*
Richard Jozefiak*
Lori H. Kraft*
Patrick McBride*
Emile Mestressat
Henry Mitchell*
Jeff Rosinia*
Phyllis A. Ross
Kenny Sammut*
Shanna Schmidt*
Philip Vitale*
*Indicates that the nominee has accepted candidacy at the time of publication.
The forum will be recorded for members who are unable to view it live.
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