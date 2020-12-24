ANA cancels 2021 National Money Show in Phoenix

The ANA Board of Governors made the decision to cancel the Phoenix National Money Show due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions in Arizona.

Ongoing conditions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic claim another planned public gathering, as the American Numismatic Association Board of Governors voted to cancel the scheduled Phoenix National Money Show, previously planned for March 11 to 13 at the Phoenix Convention Center in Arizona.

In a 7–2 vote, the board cited concerns about the ANA’s inability to assure the safety of its members, dealers and visitors as the motivating factor for the action. The state of Arizona’s current restrictions on indoor gatherings would have caused the ANA to reduce its plans, including a smaller bourse and no on-site educational programming or meetings.

One day after the board made its decision, the Phoenix Convention Center informed the ANA that the location had canceled all gatherings through Feb. 28, 2021; further implementation would have imperiled the early March event.

“Although we share the disappointment of collectors and dealers in cancelling the Phoenix National Money Show, it is the right decision given the wide range of uncertainties we face,” said ANA executive director Kim Kiick. Kiick indicated the ANA will explore the feasibility of hosting a virtual conference in May.

Dealers who reserved tables for the show will be contacted directly by the ANA convention team. Hotel room reservations will need to be canceled directly with the properties where reservations were made.

In other action from the December board meeting, the status of the 2021 Summer Seminar was discussed. The organization had previously announced consideration of alternate locations, since Colorado College will not host events on-site in 2021. One alternate location in Colorado Springs was removed from the running due to financial considerations, leaving Denver University as the remaining alternative.

The board is expected to consider the option of this location or a virtual conference at its January 19 meeting.

The 2021 Summer Seminar is currently scheduled for June 19 to 24 (Session 1) and June 26 to July 1 (Session 2).

