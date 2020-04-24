ANA cancels 2020 Summer Seminar at Colorado College
- Published: Apr 24, 2020, 11 AM
Due to ongoing coronavirus safety concerns, the 2020 American Numismatic Association Summer Seminar sessions, originally scheduled for June 27 to July 9, are canceled.
“While it seemed inevitable with each passing week, we were officially notified by Colorado College that they are suspending all summer programs and camps in order to ‘restrict participants who have travelled to or from affected areas’ associated with the coronavirus pandemic,” says ANA Executive Director Kim Kiick.
This is the first cancellation of the event in its 50-plus year history. Held on the campus of Colorado College adjacent to the ANA in Colorado Springs, Colorado, Summer Seminar is “a once-a-year opportunity for numismatic learning and camaraderie that offers students from around the world a varied selection of week-long courses designed for discovery or continued study,” notes the ANA.
“We feel a huge loss of fellowship with our students and seminar instructors, as well as our team who has worked for months to make this beloved event a success. But our first priority is for the health and safety of our attendees and our community,” so this is the right decision,” said ANA President Steve Ellsworth.
Scholarships that were awarded for the 2020 Summer Seminar will be honored for the 2021 event, according to the ANA. Anyone who has pre-registered for the 2020 event will receive a full refund. Additional details can be found at money.org
