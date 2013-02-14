ANA calls for Sundman papers

April 5 is the deadline for speakers to apply to deliver a presentation in the 2013 Maynard Sundman Littleton Coin Company Lecture Series.

The American Numismatic Association is accepting papers on “Numismatics in its Relationship to World’s Fairs and Expositions” from authors and researchers.

Submissions should consist of a lecture summary that is 500 words or less. Each summary should contain an introduction, a brief discussion of the subject, sources and research method.

Priority is given to papers that emphasize areas of new research and scholarship.

Selected authors will be asked to deliver presentations in the Aug. 14 symposium at the ANA World’s Fair of Money in Rosemont, Ill.

Selected presenters will receive a $250 honorarium.

Applications should be sent to Susan McMillan, Education Project Manager, American Numismatic Association, 818 N. Cascade Ave., Colorado Springs, CO 80903, or can be emailed to her at mcmillan@money.org.

Proceedings from the symposium will be published on the ANA website at www.money.org. Presenters must provide an electronic copy and printout of their papers prior to the symposium.

For more information about the lecture series, contact McMillan at 719-482-9850 or email her at the address given earlier. ¦