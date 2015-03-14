ANA Board stresses its good news in Portland meeting

It was all good news during the American Numismatic Association Board of Governors meeting on March 7 during the National Money Show in Portland, Ore.

In fact, ANA President Walt Ostromecki insisted on it, telling the audience several times that the board was happy to listen to ideas, but not criticism.

The good news included the announcement from ANA legal counsel Hollie Wieland that the ANA was free of the legal entanglements that have taken energies and dollars for several years.

“I hope you’ll see a lot less of me,” she said, to applause.

The board took little action during the meeting, voting to conduct the 2019 World’s Fair of Money in Rosemont, Ill., near Chicago, and to select the Cobb Galleria Centre site near Atlanta for the 2020 National Money Show.

Decisions on the locations for the 2018 and 2019 National Money Shows and the 2020 and 2021 World’s Fair of Money shows were tabled until the board’s April 15 meeting, as discussions with contacts at various sites were ongoing. One issue that ANA Board members hope to resolve, with the assistance of the Industry Council for Tangible Assets, is the reversal of tax on coins in Washington, D.C., which would make selection of that city for a World’s Fair of Money much easier.

“Washington, D.C., is a great site,” said ANA Vice President Jeff Garrett. “It’s on the eastern corridor, it’s very family friendly. We’d love to be there.”

The need to increase the number of ANA members was a key concern to several members of the public in attendance.

Harold Katzman, the corresponding secretary for the Numismatic Association of Southern California, suggested a special reduced rate for membership as a trial option.

“If it works, it works, and if it doesn’t, you try something else,” he said.

Former ANA governor Nancy Wilson challenged each ANA member, but especially board members, to be personal lobbyists for new members.

During the meeting, the board passed a proposal to form a marketing committee, including people with outside professional marketing experience.

“Our organization cannot rely on a grassroots campaign because in the long run, attrition will overrun that,” Garrett said. “We’re selling a product for $28 and a lot of people don’t see value, and we need to make sure we deliver.”

Oded Paz, a candidate for the board of governors in the 2015 election, challenged the ANA to be more proactive, sending show kits to shows that advertise in The Numismatist, the ANA’s monthly publication.

An announced proposal to modify the membership requirements for individuals seeking life membership was tabled until April 15 as well.

Also on the agenda, executive director Kim Kiick’s executive summary included an update on the ongoing work to digitize all 120 years’ worth of The Numismatist, as well as an update on progress toward adding a virtual, perpetual hall of plaques for ANA award recipients at the www.money.org website. Other technological projects Kiick summarized include the archives of Money Talks podcasts and the initial filming of interviews for a legacy project.

