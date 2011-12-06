ANA Board eyes executive director timeline

The American Numismatic Association anticipates announcing before the end of the calendar year a timeline and application process to fill its executive director position, according to ANA President Tom Hallenbeck.

The top staff position has been vacant since Sept. 20 when the ANA Board fired Larry Shepherd, who was in the third year of a five-year contract as executive director.

Hallenbeck said that the ANA Board of Governors during an executive session via telephone conference Nov. 29 worked on finalizing “responsibilities, expectations and requirements.” Also he said the board is researching salary ranges of what other non-profit groups with similar budgets and staff pay their executive directors.

During a 3.5-hour open session preceding the closed executive session, the board voted to reinstate an “Early Bird” badge program for entry on bourses during ANA shows beginning with the National Money Show in Denver, scheduled for May of 2012.

The Early Bird entry was quietly halted by Shepherd after the March 2010 National Money Show in Fort Worth, Texas, during which a modified badge was sold.

No Early Bird badges of any kind were offered at the 2010 World’s Fair of Money in Boston and none have been available at ANA shows since.

For at least a decade prior to 2010, ANA (like many show sponsors) had sold Early Bird badges that permitted the purchaser entry to the ANA bourse during dealer setup on the day prior to the opening of the coin bourse to the public and up to two hours ahead of public admission on each day of the show.

Shepherd noted in January 2010 that ANA had received many complaints over the years, the most vocal objection being that the badges allowed “well-heeled” collectors and vest-pocket dealers a chance at the best material and the best deals of the show, before even dealers on the bourse and later the public had a chance to purchase.

The reinstituted Early Bird badge will be similar to the modified badge used during the 2010 Fort Worth show.

An ANA survey of dealers revealed that most objected to Early Bird pass holders being permitted entry during setup day.

The board recommended that Early Bird pass holders be allowed on the bourse during dealer hours, from 8 to 10 a.m., on all days of the shows. However, Early Bird pass holders will not be allowed on the bourse on setup day. In addition the board recommended Early Bird badge fees be set at $150 for the World’s Fair of Money and $100 for the National Money Show.

Other board action

In other major action, the board:

? Selected New Orleans as the site for the spring 2013 National Money Show. The show is scheduled for May 9 through 11 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.

New Orleans won out over four other cities: Atlanta, Boston, Indianapolis and Portland, Ore.

Primary factors that appeared to give New Orleans the edge were availability of the city and show dates, direct flights to and from major cities, and favorable convention center rental fees and hotel costs.

Former president and current governor Cliff Mishler expressed reservations about the lack of a strong collector base in the New Orleans area and said that previous shows there in his memory had not been successful.

? Approved a capital budget for Fiscal Year 2012 totaling $144,070. The largest single expense is an estimated $47,000 to $87,000 to update an aging HVAC system at ANA headquarters in Colorado Springs, Colo. ANA controller Carol Shuman said that the capital expenses could be covered by cash flow from anticipated undesignated revenue in the approved operating budget.

Other major items include the purchase of computer equipment and traveling exhibit cases.

? Named the Chicago Coin Club as host club for the 2013 World’s Fair of Money.

? Authorized a new, uncategorized award for exhibits involving women and numismatics at the World’s Fair of Money. Exhibits are envisioned as focusing on women depicted on coins; paper money, coins and medals designed by women; or women who have contributed to numismatics through their research, publishing or curatorial responsibilities.

The award for the exhibit category will be funded by an anonymous donor for a three-year trial period.

? Learned that “ANA Auction” has been approved by the U.S. Patent Office as a service mark for use in the advertising and promotion of association-sponsored auctions. ¦