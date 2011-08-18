ANA bestows Outstanding Club Publications awards
- Published: Aug 18, 2011, 8 PM
The American Numismatic Association recognized the best journals and newsletters produced by ANA-member numismatic organizations during 2010 during a ceremony conducted at its World’s Fair of Money in Rosemont, Ill.
Entries in this year’s Outstanding Club Publications competition were judged in four categories: local, regional, specialty and electronic. Winners were announced at the Member and Donor Reception on Aug. 18, during the ANA’s 120th Anniversary Convention in Chicago.
The recipients are:
Local Clubs
First — “Moneta,” Ottawa Coin Club; editor, Serge Pelletier.
Second — “The Planchet,” Edmonton Numismatic Society; editor, Roger Grove.
Third — “Stephen James CSRA Coin Club Newsletter,” Stephen James CSRA Coin Club, editor, Arno Safran.
Regional Clubs
First — The California Numismatist, joint publication of the Numismatic Association of Southern California and the California State Numismatic Association; editor, Greg Burns.
Second — The TNA News, Texas Numismatic Association; editor, Ron Kersey.
Third — The Centinel, Central States Numismatic Society; editor, Gerald Tebben.
Specialty Clubs
First — Casino Chip and Token News, Casino Chip and Gaming Token Collectors Club; editor, Todd Barrett.
Second — Paper Money, Society of Paper Money Collectors; editor, Fred Reed.
Third — The C4 Newsletter, Colonial Coin Collectors Club; editor, Syd Martin.
Electronic Newsletters
First — “MCCA Newsletter,” Metropolitan Coin Club of Atlanta; editor, Joe Meyers.
Second — no award.
Third — no award. ¦
