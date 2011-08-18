ANA bestows Outstanding Club Publications awards

The American Numismatic Association recognized the best journals and newsletters produced by ANA-member numismatic organizations during 2010 during a ceremony conducted at its World’s Fair of Money in Rosemont, Ill.

Entries in this year’s Outstanding Club Publications competition were judged in four categories: local, regional, specialty and electronic. Winners were announced at the Member and Donor Reception on Aug. 18, during the ANA’s 120th Anniversary Convention in Chicago.

The recipients are:

Local Clubs

First — “Moneta,” Ottawa Coin Club; editor, Serge Pelletier.

Second — “The Planchet,” Edmonton Numismatic Society; editor, Roger Grove.

Third — “Stephen James CSRA Coin Club Newsletter,” Stephen James CSRA Coin Club, editor, Arno Safran.

Regional Clubs

First — The California Numismatist, joint publication of the Numismatic Association of Southern California and the California State Numismatic Association; editor, Greg Burns.

Second — The TNA News, Texas Numismatic Association; editor, Ron Kersey.

Third — The Centinel, Central States Numismatic Society; editor, Gerald Tebben.

Specialty Clubs

First — Casino Chip and Token News, Casino Chip and Gaming Token Collectors Club; editor, Todd Barrett.

Second — Paper Money, Society of Paper Money Collectors; editor, Fred Reed.

Third — The C4 Newsletter, Colonial Coin Collectors Club; editor, Syd Martin.

Electronic Newsletters

First — “MCCA Newsletter,” Metropolitan Coin Club of Atlanta; editor, Joe Meyers.

Second — no award.

Third — no award. ¦