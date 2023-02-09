ANA announces winners of 2023 education grants

The American Numismatic Association has awarded 2023 college scholarships to Spencer Harris, right, from Milwaukee and Zachary Sieloff from Okemos, Michigan.

The American Numismatic Association has awarded 2023 college scholarships to Spencer Harris from Milwaukee and Zachary Sieloff from Okemos, Michigan. Each winner will receive a $1,000 scholarship to use toward tuition at an institution of his choice.

“The annual scholarship provides the American Numismatic Association an opportunity to recognize young numismatists making an impact in the world,” says ANA Education Director Christian Strayhorn, “not only in numismatics, but also in their own fields. By assisting these fine recipients with higher education, it is our hope to see them continue to excel at a high level and share their passion for collecting.”

Harris is involved in numismatics in a variety of ways — he buys and sells online, attends local clubs and visits shows with fellow young numismatists. He has been collecting since he was 6 years old.

“I mainly collect 19th century U.S. type,” said Harris. “In a more niche area, I also enjoy proof coins from the 1800s that somehow ended up in circulation.”

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He will use the scholarship money to attend Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, New York, for a major in industrial design.

“My favorite thing about numismatics is being able to learn so much about the history and art behind the coinage, while being able to actually hold it in your hand.”

The second scholarship recipient, Zachary Sieloff, became interested in numismatics while looking through his grandma’s Lincoln, Wheat cent collection when he was 6 years old.

“Once I noticed and learned the story of the 1943 steel cent, I instantly became intrigued in the world of numismatics,” he said.

Sieloff is involved in numismatics through the ANA and his local coin club, and says he is grateful for the webinars and YN Auctions that the ANA provides. He enjoys collecting all coins but has a special interest in half dollars and commemorative half dollars from the early 20th century because of their unique qualities.

“My favorite thing about numismatics are the stories that each coin tells,” said Sieloff. “I learn so much about history and the world we live in from numismatics. From composition to design, everything about a piece of money is influenced from its time and I love to learn from that.”

In the fall, Sieloff plans to attend the University of Michigan to study business.

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