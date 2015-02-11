ANA and former executive director Larry Shepherd reach agreement

The following is a press release provided Feb. 11, 2015, by the American Numismatic Association:

The American Numismatic Association and Former ANA Executive Director Larry Shepherd Reach Settlement

The American Numismatic Association (ANA) and former ANA Executive Director Larry Shepherd jointly announce that all claims arising from a lawsuit filed by Mr. Shepherd against the ANA and various individual defendants have been settled to the mutual satisfaction of all parties. Terms of the settlement will remain confidential, by agreement of the parties.

Mr. Shepherd served as the Executive Director of the ANA from April 2008 through September 2011. The ANA acknowledges Mr. Shepherd's leadership and accomplishments in helping improve the financial position of the ANA, resolving litigation that was pending at the time of his hire, investigating thefts from the ANA, and promoting the ANA's membership benefits and conventions.

The ANA is a nonprofit educational organization dedicated to numismatic education and encouraging people to study and collect money and related items. The ANA serves the academic community, collectors and the general public with an interest in numismatics. Mr. Shepherd remains a member of the ANA, and is supportive of the ANA's mission.

