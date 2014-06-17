$1,300 gold coins to be given away at PNG-ANA show in Chicago

Attend the PNG-ANA Numismatic Trade Show in the Chicago area this summer and you could win a $1,300 gold coin.



Complimentary admission coupons for collectors and other members of the public are now available for the Aug. 2 to 4 show at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Ill., conducted jointly by the American Numismatic Association and the Professional Numismatists Guild. A promotion is in place that will give away a U.S. gold $20 double eagle to one visitor each day of the show.



An ANA release pegs the value of the giveaway coins at more than $1,300.



The PNG-ANA Numismatic Trade Show bourse will be open to the public 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 2; from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 3; and from 9 a.m. to noon on Monday, Aug. 4.



Auction lot viewing will be conducted during the show by Stack's Bowers Galleries and Heritage Auctions, official auctioneers of the ANA World's Fair of Money, which follows the trade show.



"The PNG-ANA Numismatic Trade Show will be open to the public to buy and sell," PNG executive director Robert Brueggeman said. "This show is being produced by the same experienced team that successfully organized PNG Day shows across the country for two decades.”



Admission at the door will be $6 per person. However, free admission coupons and complimentary invitations are available right now from the approximately 100 participating dealers who will have tables at the show.

Numismatic Guaranty Corp., the official grading service of PNG, and Professional Coin Grading Service, will both be accepting submissions at the show, and PCGS will be conducting on-site grading.