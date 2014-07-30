ANA recognizes group of notable numismatists with slew of awards

The recipients of the 2014 Medal of Merit, Glenn Smedley Memorial Award, Adna G. Wilde Jr. Memorial Award for Excellence, Numismatic Art Award for Excellence in Medallic Sculpture and Exemplary Service Award will be formally recognized at the Aug. 5 to Aug. 9 American Numismatic Association World's Fair of Money in Rosemont, Ill.

Michael Ray Fuljenz and C. Frederick Schwan will be awarded the Medal of Merit, which honors individuals who have dedicated numerous years of service to the association and to the promotion of the hobby. Fuljenz is a longtime dealer and ANA supporter, with many numismatic contributions and achievements. Schwan, a researcher and publisher, has worked in the field of military and emergency money.

The Glenn Smedley Memorial Award recognizes individuals who have devoted their efforts to the betterment of the ANA. The 2014 honorees are: Halbert Carmichael, who served as a national publicity chairman, exhibit chairman, exhibit judge, assistant chief judge and chair of ANA Exhibits and Awards Committee; David Crenshaw, a longtime volunteer for ANA member clubs and hobby organizations including the Georgia Numismatic Association; Clark W. Fogg, a Summer Seminar instructor and numismatic photographer; Eric Holcomb, an ANA district delegate, regional representative and editor of MintMark; and Simcha L. Kuritzky, a member of several ANA committees as well as a district and regional representative.

Richard Jozefiak will be awarded the Adna G. Wilde Jr. Memorial Award for Excellence for his extensive work in numismatics, including numerous educational articles and presentations as well an instructor at the 2013 ANA Summer Seminar. The award is named in honor of ANA past president Adna G. Wilde Jr., and is awarded to an ANA member who dedicates his or her time and resources to strengthen the hobby and further the educational mission of the ANA.

The Numismatic Art Award for Excellence in Medallic Sculpture will be awarded to Ron Dutton, and Dorothy C. Baber will be awarded the Exemplary Service Award for her countless hours volunteering for the hobby.