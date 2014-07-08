Have any connections to a pro sports team? ANA needs your help

The American Numismatic Association is putting on its first World’s Fair of Money silent auction at the 2014 Chicago show in August, and is in need of bid-worthy items.



The Chicago Coin Club, the World's Fair of Money host club, issued a call for sports memorabilia gifts from Chicago’s professional teams as well as those outside of Chicago.



"If you know someone in these organizations, please make the telephone call and don't be shy about asking for a donation of one, two, three or more items for use in the auction,” an email from Chicago Coin Club secretary Carl Wolf reads. "Remind them you are calling on behalf of a not-for-profit organization and the proceeds go toward a scholarship fund."



The ANA is trying to raise $10,000 through the silent auction at the World’s Fair of Money, which runs Aug. 5 to Aug. 9 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Ill. Proceeds would go toward the Robert Lecce Scholarship Fund to help numismatists defer expenses in order to attend the ANA Summer Seminar.



"The auction is not limited to sports memorabilia,” Wolf writes. "We have dealers donating coins and currency and Rosemont restaurants have donated dinner gift certificates."

Here are some categories the Chicago Coin Club suggests donors consider:

Computer products and accessories