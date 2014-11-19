The ANA announces the theme of National Coin Week in 2015

National Coin Week is put on by the American Numismatic Association each year during the third week of April.

The theme of the American Numismatic Association's National Coin Week next spring will honor some of the world’s most important get-togethers.

“Building Tomorrows: Inspiration and Innovation at World’s Fairs” will celebrate the world’s fairs and expositions that are remembered as the places where some of humankind’s most important achievements in science, architecture and social progress were put on display.

The 2015 theme, which was suggested by ANA member Esther Leising, coincides with the 100th anniversary of the 1915 Panama-Pacific International Exposition in San Francisco. (A show that was celebrated with its own commemorative coins, including a gold $50 coin.)

The ANA puts on National Coin Week each year during the third week of April. The 2015 celebration will take place April 19 to April 25.

The 2014 theme was "Coin & Country: Celebrating Civic Service."

For submitting the selected theme for 2015, Leising will receive a Proof 2014 Civil Rights Act of 1964 commemorative silver dollar.

Collecting Basics: What is the ANA?

The ANA says activities and resources scheduled for the 2015 National Coin Week include the following:

A video activity via the ANA's YouTube page and website for a variety of prizes.

A club trivia activity for a variety of prizes.

A promotional kit for clubs with educational materials, buttons, bookmarks and more.

An open house at the Edward C. Rochette Money Museum, scheduled for April 25, featuring 2015 National Coin Week medalettes produced in the museum's Mini Mint.

The “Building Tomorrows” theme will also serve as an exhibit category at the ANA's National Money Show in Portland, Ore., next March.

For more information or to request club promotional materials, go to the National Coin Week website, email ncw@money.org or call 719-482-9814.

