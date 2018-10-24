Regarding this coin, Heritage observed, “Elements of luster remain in the protected portions of the fields, complementing sharp design details that have only trivial high-point wear,” and “The fields show light chatter but have no singular abrasions.”

The 1864-S Coronet $10 eagle is well-known to specialists as a great rarity in the series, and this AU-55 example brought $219,004.80 at Heritage’s Oct. 11 to 14 Dallas auction.

Pioneer gold coins and ingots loomed large at Heritage’s Oct. 11 to 14 Signature Auction in Dallas, with an 1855 Kellogg & Co. gold $50 piece graded Proof 63 by Numismatic Guaranty Corp. topping bidding at $444,000.

Among regular issue coins, an 1864-S Coronet $10 eagle graded About Uncirculated 55 by NGC surprised, bringing $219,004.80. It is one of around two dozen pieces known from an original mintage of 2,500 and is the second-rarest Coronet gold eagle behind the 1875.

Heritage observed, “Elements of luster remain in the protected portions of the fields, complementing sharp design details that have only trivial high-point wear,” adding, “The fields show light chatter but have no singular abrasions.”

With no Mint State survivors, collectors are left to a few choice About Uncirculated examples that are considered the finest known, and these are rarely offered. Back in 2014 at Heritage’s offering of the Donald E. Bently Collection, an NGC AU-53 brought $146,875. Despite the rarity, it is not well-known outside of aficionados of the series, perhaps overshadowed by flashier Coronet double eagles.

