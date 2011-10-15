AMSA members attend Brookgreen Gardens symposium

Members of the American Medallic Sculpture Association gathered at South Carolina’s Brookgreen Gardens in July for a two-day symposium on medallic art, past and present, according to the latest issue of Members Exchange, the official publication of the AMSA.

The publication records that attendees enjoyed 10 presentations and exhibits during the symposium, with presentations given by AMSA members and medalists Eugene Daub, Donald Scarinci, Jim Licaretz, Mark Benvenuto, Heidi Wastweet, Mashiko and Tony Ullman.

Members Exchange is published quarterly and mailed to dues-paying members of AMSA. Membership in AMSA is $35 annually for U.S. and Canadian residents, and $45 annually for residents outside the United States and Canada.

For more information about the American Medallic Sculpture Association, write to AMSA, P.O. Box 1201, Edmonds, WA 98020, visit the association’s website at www.amsamedals.org or email the organization at info@amsamedals.org. ¦