US Coins

Amos Media moving to new offices

Amos Media will be moving to a new location in Sidney, Ohio, later this summer.

Image courtesy of Amos Media

Amos Media Co. will be moving to new offices in Sidney, Ohio, effective Sept. 1.

The firm’s existing building on Vandemark Road in Sidney, which has been home to the company since 1974, was sold to Cargill Inc. in 2019.

In preparation for the move of staff and equipment, deadlines for both Coin World and Linn’s Stamp News will be changed. The Sept. 7 issues for both publications will be affected.

Advertising for the two issues will close on Friday, Aug. 14, rather than on Tuesday, Aug. 18. The issues will be published at their regular times on Aug. 22 (digital) and Aug. 24 (print).

From Aug. 20 to 24, there may be interruptions to phone and email service for all staff members during the move.

Amos Media’s new address will be 1660 Campbell Road, Suite B, Sidney, OH 45365. The mailing address will remain the same — PO Box 4129, Sidney, OH 45365.

Connect with Coin World:  
Sign up for our free eNewsletter
Access our Dealer Directory  
Like us on Facebook  
Follow us on Twitter

MORE RELATED ARTICLES

US Coins

Sep 23, 2019, 7 AM

Monday Morning Brief for Sept. 23, 2019: 60th anniversary approaches

US Coins

Oct 4, 2019, 1 PM

Amos Media Company sells Sidney, Ohio, headquarters building

US Coins

Mar 23, 2020, 9 AM

Monday Morning Brief: Beginning our 60th anniversary celebration

Community Comments

Headlines